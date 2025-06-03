Voters get to know candidates during speed dating event

Hopefuls for Edmonds City Council, School Board and Port Commission gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday night for a Candidate Speed Dating event. The event was sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable.

An estimated 70 attendees were seated at round tables and candidates rotated from table to table, with two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for office. That was followed by eight minutes of questions from attendees.

The primary election (for positions with three or more candidates) is Aug. 5 while the general election in Nov. 4.

— Photos by Julia Wiese