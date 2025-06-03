Voters get to know candidates during speed dating event

Chris Eck is seeking reelection to Edmonds City Council Position 1.
Glenda Krull is also running for Edmonds City Council Position 1.
Will Chen, right, is running for reelection to Position 2 on the Edmonds City Council.
Jessica Bachman, left, is also running for Edmonds City Council Position 2.
Joseph Ademofe is one of three candidates running for Edmonds City Council Position 3, an open seat.
Erica Barnett is also seeking Edmonds City Council Position 3.
Alex Newman (center) is the third candidate for Edmonds City Council Position 3.
Thom Garrard is seeking reelection to the Edmonds School Board District 4 seat.
Jason Moore is also running for the Edmonds School Board District 4 seat.
Janelle Cass is seeking to retain her District 1 seat on the Edmonds Port Commission.
Chelsea Rudd (center) is also running for the Edmonds Port Commission District 1 position.
Jay Grant (center right) is running unopposed for reelection to the Edmonds Port Commission District 3 seat.

Hopefuls for Edmonds City Council, School Board and Port Commission gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday night for a Candidate Speed Dating event. The event was sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable.

An estimated 70 attendees were seated at round tables and candidates rotated from table to table, with two minutes to introduce themselves and why they are running for office. That was followed by eight minutes of questions from attendees.

The primary election (for positions with three or more candidates) is Aug. 5 while the general election in Nov. 4.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

