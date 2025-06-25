Where you can pick up Best of Edmonds magazines

Best of Edmonds 2025 winners have been announced, and print publications are being delivered across Edmonds. You can access the digital version here.

My Edmonds News provides free window clings to all winners and finalists, but does not sell plaques commemorating the honor. “Companies selling plaques are doing so without our permission and are not representatives of our contest. We don’t benefit from these sales,” Best of Edmonds Publisher Teresa Wippel said.

Here’s a list of locations where you can find magazines, as of Wednesday, June 25. (We’ll update this list as more places are added.)

Brian Alfi Team
Windermere Shoreline
900 N. 185th St.
Shoreline

Best Western Harbor Inn
130 W. Dayton St.
Edmonds

Cafe Louvre
210 5th Ave. S.
Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum
190 Sunset Ave. #e
Edmonds

DME
123 3rd Ave. S. Ste. 200
Edmonds

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin
120 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds

Edmonds City Hall
212 3rd Ave. N.
Edmonds

Edmonds Driftwood Players
950 Main St.
Edmonds

Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Shop
22820 100th Ave. W.
Edmonds

Holy Rosary Parish
770 Aloha St.
Edmonds

Kazo Ku
22618 Highway 99, Ste. 103
Edmonds

McDonald McGarry
630 Main St.
Edmonds

Ombu Salon
121 3rd Ave. N.
Edmonds

Twist Yoga
122 5th Ave. S.
Edmonds

Windermere Real Estate
210 5th Ave. S. Ste. 102
Edmonds

 

 

