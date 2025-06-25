Where you can pick up Best of Edmonds magazines

Best of Edmonds 2025 winners have been announced, and print publications are being delivered across Edmonds. You can access the digital version here.
My Edmonds News provides free window clings to all winners and finalists, but does not sell plaques commemorating the honor. “Companies selling plaques are doing so without our permission and are not representatives of our contest. We don’t benefit from these sales,” Best of Edmonds Publisher Teresa Wippel said.
Here’s a list of locations where you can find magazines, as of Wednesday, June 25. (We’ll update this list as more places are added.)
Brian Alfi Team
Windermere Shoreline
900 N. 185th St.
Shoreline
Best Western Harbor Inn
130 W. Dayton St.
Edmonds
Cafe Louvre
210 5th Ave. S.
Edmonds
Cascadia Art Museum
190 Sunset Ave. #e
Edmonds
DME
123 3rd Ave. S. Ste. 200
Edmonds
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin
120 5th Ave. N.
Edmonds
Edmonds City Hall
212 3rd Ave. N.
Edmonds
Edmonds Driftwood Players
950 Main St.
Edmonds
Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Shop
22820 100th Ave. W.
Edmonds
Holy Rosary Parish
770 Aloha St.
Edmonds
Kazo Ku
22618 Highway 99, Ste. 103
Edmonds
McDonald McGarry
630 Main St.
Edmonds
Ombu Salon
121 3rd Ave. N.
Edmonds
Twist Yoga
122 5th Ave. S.
Edmonds
Windermere Real Estate
210 5th Ave. S. Ste. 102
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.