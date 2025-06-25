Where you can pick up Best of Edmonds magazines

Best of Edmonds 2025 winners have been announced, and print publications are being delivered across Edmonds. You can access the digital version here.

My Edmonds News provides free window clings to all winners and finalists, but does not sell plaques commemorating the honor. “Companies selling plaques are doing so without our permission and are not representatives of our contest. We don’t benefit from these sales,” Best of Edmonds Publisher Teresa Wippel said.

Here’s a list of locations where you can find magazines, as of Wednesday, June 25. (We’ll update this list as more places are added.)

Brian Alfi Team

Windermere Shoreline

900 N. 185th St.

Shoreline

Best Western Harbor Inn

130 W. Dayton St.

Edmonds

Cafe Louvre

210 5th Ave. S.

Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave. #e

Edmonds

DME

123 3rd Ave. S. Ste. 200

Edmonds

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin

120 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds

Edmonds City Hall

212 3rd Ave. N.

Edmonds

Edmonds Driftwood Players

950 Main St.

Edmonds

Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Shop

22820 100th Ave. W.

Edmonds

Holy Rosary Parish

770 Aloha St.

Edmonds

Kazo Ku

22618 Highway 99, Ste. 103

Edmonds

McDonald McGarry

630 Main St.

Edmonds

Ombu Salon

121 3rd Ave. N.

Edmonds

Twist Yoga

122 5th Ave. S.

Edmonds

Windermere Real Estate

210 5th Ave. S. Ste. 102

Edmonds