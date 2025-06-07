Woodway residents should expect road striping June 8

On Sunday June 8, Snohomish County will be painting all of the Town of Woodway’s street lines, Town Public Works Director Collin Harlow said.
“Their plan is to start around noon and should finish around 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening,” Harlow said in a town notice. “Some cones may be placed around the painted lines to help keep cars from going over them while they are wet.”
