Workshop offers tips on transforming your lawn into a pollinator oasis

Community members gathered at the Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center June 13 for a workshop on alternatives to lawns. Paisley Blume from the Snohomish Conservation District explained the importance of native plants and pollinators. A habitat restoration project assistant for the conservation district, Blume shared expert restoration tips as well as her extensive knowledge of native plants.

Turf lawns first became fashionable in the early 1700s in England and France. They served as a symbol of wealth and status due to their high resource demands. A century later, President Thomas Jefferson brought the trend stateside and Americans have planted lawns ever since.

But the environmental impact of these tidy manicured greens is disturbing. According to the EPA, lawns account for nearly one-third of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day. They are the single most irrigated “crop” in the U.S. and yet their function is purely aesthetic.

Aside from water waste, America’s turf lawns provide little for pollinators, which are essential to biodiversity and general life on Earth. About 85% of flowering plants and 35% of our food is dependent on pollination but North American pollinator populations have been declining for decades.

Planting native, pollinator-friendly plants is a simple way individuals can promote biodiversity in their own backyards. Adapted to their environment, native plants require less water than non-native plants and are better suited to resist native pests and diseases. They also provide year-round habitat and resources for local wildlife including Washington’s pollinators — bees, wasps, ants, beetles, moths, butterflies, flies, birds and bats.

Blume explained different methods for converting a pre-existing lawn into a flourishing native landscape and important considerations like soil type, sunlight and water availability. She stressed the importance of working in sections and having a plan before tearing up your yard.

The best way to set up your new native plant garden for success is to give it the right foundation: Sheet mulching. The mulch be placed atop preexisting sod, in which case the garden will protrude from the surrounding landscape. Or the sod can first be removed in several ways — with a sod cutter or a garden spade and plenty of elbow grease, killed under hot plastic, or tilled.

Sheet mulching is a process that involves layering organic materials to create healthy, weed-free soil to nourish new plants. Once the foundation is set, you can plant a variety of native grasses, shrubs, trees, flowers and herbs, and decorate with logs and river rock. These additions can be both beautiful and functional, dispersing water runoff and providing habitats for insects and worms.

For spaces that receive extra water — such as those under gutters and beside paved areas — Blume suggests creating a rain garden. Not only can a rain garden of native grasses and perennials nourish pollinators, it can significantly reduce wasteful runoff and filter pollutants in that runoff.

If you’re curious about transforming your yard and wondering where to start, Blume provided the following resources:

– King County offers a list of native plant nurseries in Washington.

– Information and supplies you need to plant a meadow can be found at Northwest Meadowscapes.

– Learn about pollinators with the Xerces Society.

– Once you’ve transformed your garden, get it certified with the National Wildlife Federation.

Check out Snohomish Conservation District if you’d like to learn more about their work and access even more localized resources.