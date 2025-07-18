A letter from Mayor Mike Rosen regarding garbage collection

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Dear Residents of Edmonds,

I want to speak directly to you today regarding garbage and recycling collection throughout our city, impacted by the ongoing strike by Republic Services employees.

First and foremost, let me say: I hear your frustration—loud and clear. As your mayor, and as a fellow resident who is experiencing the same service interruptions at home, I share in your concern. Reliable waste collection is a fundamental service. Its disruption is more than an inconvenience; it’s a real challenge to daily life, public health, and community well-being.

I am working to find both immediate and long-term solutions.

What’s Happening

Republic Services is currently negotiating a new labor agreement with IBT Local 25, the union representing many of their employees in Greater Boston. While this particular dispute began on the East Coast, it has triggered “sympathy strikes” here in Western Washington—including in parts of Edmonds.

Although the City of Edmonds is not a party to these labor negotiations, we are in constant communication with Republic’s regional leadership, pushing for a swift and fair resolution. Republic Services is providing periodic updates, which can be found on their website: Work Stoppage | Republic Services

What the city can and cannot do

Solid waste collection in Edmonds is regulated through Snohomish County under Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) oversight — not directly by the city. Currently, garbage haulers like Republic operate under county-issued franchise agreements, which means the city does not have the authority to hire or replace service providers directly.

However, based on the level of service disruption, it appears that Republic may now be in violation of its regulatory obligations, and I am pressing the appropriate agencies to take action.

Actions I’m taking on your behalf

I’m actively working with Republic and the WUTC to explore immediate relief for our residents. Specifically, I’ve requested that Republic:

Provide large dumpsters or collection trucks in Edmonds for residents to use —something they’ve already done in other neighboring cities.

for residents to use —something they’ve already done in other neighboring cities. Issue financial credits to affected customers for missed service.

to affected customers for missed service. Provide alternate solutions as they are with commercial and multi-family customers.

as they are with commercial and multi-family customers. Communicate more clearly and consistently with the public.

Exploring process for Edmonds to contract directly with solid waste collection companies in future years.

In parallel, we’re pursuing the opportunity for city-contracted dumpsters to be placed around Edmonds for residents to use as a short-term measure.

What you can do

You also have options for actions:

Contact Republic Directly:

Residential 425-778-0188

Multi-family/Commercial 425-778-6508

File a complaint with the UTC:

Call 888-333-9882

Email consumer@utc.wa.gov

Or submit a complaint online: File a Complaint

Drop off waste at county facilities:

Facility Locations & Hours | Snohomish County, WA – Official Website

This is not the kind of message I want to be sending, and I know it’s not the kind of news you want to hear. But I promise that your voices are being heard, and that my team and I are doing everything we can to encourage Republic to work rapidly towards getting our residents the resources they need to manage this crisis

Thank you for your patience—and for being part of the resilient, caring community that makes Edmonds such a special place to live.

Sincerely,

Mike Rosen

Mayor of Edmonds