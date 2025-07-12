American Legion, VFW posts collecting food and personal hygiene Items for veterans July 19

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 will be collecting donations of food and personal hygiene items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 at the Wilcox Construction Red Barn, located at 5th Avenue and Maple Street in downtown Edmonds. Items collected during the drop-off event will benefit local veterans in need.

Typical hygiene items include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, lotion, body wash and sanitary napkins. Cash and credit/debit card donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made out to “American Legion Food Drive.”

Food donations will be given to the Edmonds Food Bank to be distributed to local veterans. Representatives of the Lynnwood Heroes Café will also help with the distribution.

“There are over 50,000 veterans in Snohomish County, and many of them continue to need help due to difficult circumstances,” said American Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene. “Our Edmonds-area community always supports our vets, and we are pleased to provide this opportunity of them to do it once again.”

VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman noted that “we are very grateful for the continued community responses to our drives. Just this last April we brought in significant donations of food, hygiene products and money at a similar event.”

The posts can also accept used American flags in need of disposal at this event.

Both post commanders expressed their thanks to Matt Lessard, Wilcox Construction president, and his team for their continued support of these events and for making their facility available for it.

For more information, call 833-924-4636.