Annual Edmonds Walk Back in Time event on pause — for now

This year’s City of Edmonds Walk Back in Time event, which showcases those buried in the Edmonds Cemetery, has been canceled — for now.

The annual event usually takes place in July, but the Edmonds Cemetery Board decided to postpone the event at least for the summer, following City of Edmonds budget cuts, Board Member Melisssa Johnson said. “We may have a discussion about holding it in the fall but nothing definite,” she added.

“The board has been paused due to budget cuts so we aren’t meeting until we are taken off pause,” Johnson said in an email, referring to the Edmonds City Council’s decision to shut down city boards and commissions for the 2025-2026 biennium to address budget-related staffing shortages.

Despite the pause, the cemetery board did move forward with organizing the 2025 Edmonds Memorial Day event, Johnson said. “We felt an obligation to the citizens of Edmonds and a profound respect for service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country to continue with planning Memorial Day on our own time,” she said, “which we will also do for next Memorial Day as well.”