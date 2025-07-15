Art Beat feature: Write on the Sound celebrates 40 years

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Registration opens online July 21, 9 a.m. (conference schedule) Online sessions via Zoom: Sept. 27 | In-person: Oct. 3–5 Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

Founded by the Edmonds Arts Commission in 1985, Write on the Sound (WOTS) is a long-standing annual writers’ conference rooted in the craft of writing. First guided by author and writing instructor Ann Saling, the single-day event was held with approximately100 attendees. Now in its 40th year, WOTS has grown into a vibrant two-and-a-half day event, featuring more than 30 workshops, sessions and panel discussions for all levels and interests.

WOTS is held each October at the historic Frances Anderson Center, a former 1920s-era school building turned community center. The conference draws writers from all over the Northwest, the U.S. and Canada. While informational sessions on publishing are included, the heart of the conference remains centered on the writing itself.

I interviewed Laurie Rose and Harry Kirchner over Zoom to learn more about the Write on the Sound conference — and I encourage hesitant writers to take the leap and apply. Rose has served as the City of Edmonds Arts Program Specialist since 2014, overseeing the coordination and management of the conference. Kirchner, a contributing editor for Counterpoint Press, brings more than three decades of experience in the publishing industry before founding Pharos Editions. He joined the Edmonds Arts Commission in 2022 and serves as the WOTS Planning Committee Chair.

“What makes us distinct from other writers’ conferences is that we’re sponsored by Edmonds, through the Edmonds Arts Commission,”Kirchner said, adding that it is one of the commission’s major annual events.

“That’s not common — most conferences like this are run by independent organizations such as the PNWA [Pacific Northwest Writers Association],” Rose added.

WOTS is intentionally small — kept at 250 attendees and led by 33 presenters. That intimacy creates an accessible, community-oriented environment for writers.

“It’s become a comfortable place for aspiring writers,” Rose said. “We don’t offer pitch sessions to agents or publishers, and that was an intentional decision from the beginning. This is about learning and practicing the craft of writing. For many, it’s not about getting published — it’s their art form, like signing up for a painting class.”

That spirit of welcome has drawn a loyal following through the years. For some, it’s a once-a-year writers retreat. “You could come every year, start with beginner sessions, and gradually move up to advanced classes,” Kirchner explained.

While many writing conferences focus on early career writers pursuing publication, WOTS welcomes a wide range of writers — from college students to recent graduates to retirees.

In recent years, the conference has made a conscious effort to diversify its presenters and appeal to a broader audience, particularly following the return to in-person events after the pandemic. “When we came back two years ago, we brought in some new faces on the presenter side and saw a shift in our audience,” Kirchner said.. “So that’s been a very nice change, and I think that’s also a little distinctive for us.” There is also a one-day online component before the in-person weekend, which allows those who can’t travel to still participate. “During the COVID years, we realized people from all over the country wanted to attend,” Kirchner said. “The online sessions continue to be a valuable part of our offerings.”

This year’s 40th anniversary brings new additions like the critique panel discussion session. It is open to all attendees and invites writers to anonymously submit pages that will be read and discussed by a panel of presenters. “It’s a great way for attendees to hear constructive feedback and remain anonymous,” Rose explained. “Even if your work isn’t being read, you can still learn so much by hearing how experienced writers respond to others’ writing, ” Kirchner added. Because writing is often a solitary pursuit, anonymity provides a safe space for those hesitant to share their work with others.

Another new feature is genre-based, peer-to-peer discussion groups on Sunday, focusing on genres such as memoir, poetry and fiction. “We heard from attendees who wanted more opportunities to connect with each other,” Kirchner said, “so we’ve created these informal spaces for writers to share, critique and encourage one another.”

In addition to its wide range of sessions and workshops, WOTS features an annual writing contest, established in 1996 and judged anonymously in three categories: fiction, nonfiction and poetry. This year’s theme is Time, with entries limited to 1,500 words (or one poem for poetry submissions). Krause & Thorpe RBC Wealth Management in Edmonds has generously sponsored the contest’s cash awards for many years, with first-place winners receiving $100 and second-place winners $75. Furthermore, Does It Have Pockets, an online literary journal edited by former WOTS presenter and author Camille Griep, plans to publish the 2025 first-place winners.

This year also marks the launch of a special 40th anniversary limited-edition anthology featuring winning entries from past WOTS writing contests. Spearheaded by Harry Kirchner and Kathryn Rantala of Ravenna Press, the anthology imprints decades of literary talent. The cover features Ferry Benches II (2021), a painting by Edmonds artist John Worthey. Limited copies will be available at the conference for a suggested donation, with printing generously funded by an anonymous donor.

Writers can choose how much of the weekend they want to take in. Registration is offered by the day, making it easy to attend one, two or all three days of the conference. Each day offers four 75-minute sessions — two in the morning and two in the afternoon — curated from a broad selection of interests.

Imagine — you decide to attend on Saturday. After two inspiring and thought-provoking sessions, there is a midday lunch break. You have plenty of time to step outside and explore downtown Edmonds — the Edmonds Summer Market opens its canopies on Bell Street with a feast for the senses. After lunch, you walk over to the Edmonds Theater, where bestselling author Jonathan Evison will deliver this year’s keynote (an event generously sponsored by Rick Steves Europe). You return to the center for the afternoon sessions, ideas rustling. You had submitted some of your pages to the critique panel beforehand, and now you’re ready for some note-taking.

That same evening, a public book signing unfolds, featuring books authored by conference presenters. And this year, the announcement of the writing contest winners will also take place during this event, adding to the joyful sense of celebration and bringing a day full of gifts and surprises to a close.

Friday and Sunday offer a slightly different menu of options for writers. Sunday features more opportunities for social networking as well as participation in the peer-to-peer critique groups.

Reflecting on what makes the conference meaningful, Kirchner shared that one of the most rewarding moments is hearing directly from attendees about its impact. “Last year, people kept coming up and saying things like, ‘This is the best conference I’ve ever been to,’” Kirchner said. “It’s very rewarding to hear.”

“Writers spend so much time in isolation — creating opportunities for them to connect, learn, write—that’s what this conference is all about,” he added.

Bring your pen, your notebook or the glow of your laptop. Spend a weekend learning, writing and networking — because what else is there to do but to begin?

WOT is made possible by Rick Steves’ Europe, Windermere Real Estate–Edmonds, Edmonds Bookshop’s pop-up bookstore, Edmonds Harbor Inn,Edmonds Waterfront Center , Walnut Street Coffee and Krause & Thorpe RBC Wealth Management. Additional promotional support is provided by the Edmonds Lodging Tax Fund.





