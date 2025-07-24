Art Beat: New jazz release, animal spirit art and teen opportunities

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Spotlight: Catch E Pruitt and his full band performing “Good Day” plus select tracks from “Bass Graffiti”

Sept. 6, 6-10 p.m.

Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

Crazy Good Records announced the Aug. 1 release of “Good Day,” the new single by Seattle-based bassist and composer E Pruitt. Recorded at the Robert Lang Studios and mixed at Studio Edmonds, this song written by jazz guitarist Peter White is a blend of funk, soul and jazz by E’s seven-piece band of musicians from the Seattle area.

“Good Day” sets the stage for E’s full‑length album “Bass Graffiti,” slated for January 2026. Known for his technical virtuosity and expressive live performance, E has toured internationally and shared stages with B.B. King, Gerald Albright, Sir Mix‑a‑Lot and many more.

E’s most recent release, “What Do You Say,” is charting in the Smooth Jazz Top 100. He performs a solo act frequently around the Puget Sound, playing original and popular tunes on his custom Surine 7-string bass guitar.

Mark your calendars for a VIP album release party that is being scheduled for January 2026.

Tickets go on sale on July 25 and buy them here.

~ ~ ~~

Spotlight: Artist Sue Coccia

Based in Edmonds for more than 35 years, Pacific Northwest artist Sue Coccia brings a blend of art and advocacy to her work. With a formal art background and a deep love of animals, Coccia began selling her artwork in 1996 under the name EarthArt International. Her drawings depict animals from around the world.

“Each totem reflects a deep spirituality, reminding us that as we begin to understand and honor their unique qualities and strengths. We come to see how deeply we are all connected,” said Coccia.

A portion of all proceeds supports wildlife conservation, aligning with her mission to inspire respect for the natural world.

Coccia’s work can be found in National Parks and stores across the U.S. She is currently a featured artist at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds, and this week, she travels to Ketchikan, Alaska, for a “meet the artist” event at Fish Creek Company.

In August, she heads to Boulder, Colorado, to celebrate Liberty Puzzles’ 20th anniversary. Coccia was the company’s first contemporary artist collaborator and will be signing puzzles featuring her designs as part of the celebratory event.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Teen Call for Art – Now Open!

Deadline to Enter: Sept. 14

The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Entry fee: $10

Opening reception: Oct. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Exhibition dates: Oct. 10-Nov. 29

Teen Open Call is a non-theme specific art exhibit designed to give teens a voice through creative expression. Teen Open Call celebrates the artistic abilities of teens (ages 13-19) in the community by showcasing youth art in a professional gallery setting at Graphite Arts Center for a seven-week exhibition.

Graphite is seeking original, high quality, finished works by teen artists that display artistic talent and skill with the use of a chosen material. Entry and acceptance to Teen Open Call provides opportunities not only for public display of artwork, but also public recognition beyond the school community.

Mention of artwork exhibited in a public gallery may strengthen college applications and increase opportunities for scholarships.

This is a juried, group show with rules for submission, standards for acceptance and a small entry fee. Two-dimensional art must be framed for exhibition. All interested teens are encouraged to apply, understanding that not all entries will necessarily be accepted. Entries will be juried based on quality and adherence to instructions of the call.

The entry fee includes up to two different works of art. If the fee presents a financial hardship, don’t hesitate to reach out – scholarship funds are available to ensure every young artist has a chance to participate.

Submit your artwork here. Read the full online prospectus carefully before submitting your work.

Questions about the exhibit or entry process may be sent to the Gallery Director, Tara Shadduck at gallery@graphiteartscenter.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Here’s your checklist of events:

Art Gallery at Lynnwood City Hall

July 14 – Aug. 15 (open during business hours)

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Free

Come view Kelly Lyles’ cheeky paintings and Chandra Wu’s improvisational patchwork quilts at the Lynnwood City Hall art gallery.

~ ~ ~ ~

Last Edmonds Summer Wine Walk for the summer

Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Edmonds downtown businesses

Tickets are $30 (+ fees). Get your tickets here

Sip local wines, shop small, socialize with friends and support Art Walk Edmonds on a summer evening. Downtown Edmonds businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries. Don’t miss the last chance to sip and stroll through downtown Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Terrace Summer Nights

July and August

Mountlake Terrace (schedule)

Free

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Recreation and Parks Department, the number of community events in Mountlake Terrace has more than doubled in just two years. Bring the whole family this summer, and enjoy free music and family-friendly experiences that foster connection and help build a more vibrant community.

Follow on Facebook to keep up with all their summer events.

~ ~ ~ ~

Your Next Great Read at Edmonds Bookshop

Aug. 21, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds

Free

As summer winds down, the staff at Edmonds Bookshop has some reading recommendations to carry you into the next season. During Art Walk Edmonds, experienced booksellers Mary Kay Sneeringer, David Brewster, Elaine Mattson and Andrew King will share some of their latest favorite reads.

Enjoy refreshments, pick up a list of staff recommendations and join fellow book lovers in celebrating the joy of reading with the Edmonds Bookshop community.

* If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, send an email to nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.