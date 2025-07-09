Art Beat: PorchFest Edmonds, Stand Up for Driftwood, plus live music and theater

Spotlight: PorchFest Edmonds Brings Music & Community Together

July 13, 1-6 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds, Map & Schedule

Discover hidden musical gems and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of Edmonds as PorchFest Edmonds returns this summer. Porches, patios and storefronts across downtown Edmonds will transform into stages for an eclectic lineup of musicians, celebrating the arts and fostering neighborhood connections.

PorchFest Edmonds is a free, grassroots event designed to bring people together through the power of music and creative expression. This year’s festival features a diverse mix of performers, from seasoned artists to emerging talents, offering everything from folk and rock to jazz and blues.

“PorchFest is more than just music — it’s about community,” says Liz Morgan, president of PorchFest Edmonds. “This event creates magical moments where strangers become friends, neighborhoods feel more connected, and local businesses thrive. We can’t wait to see Edmonds come alive with music and joy on July 13th.”

Organizers offer a special thank you to VIP sponsor Adam Cobb with Windermere Edmonds, and Backstage Pass sponsor Ombu Salon + Spa, for their generous support in making this entirely volunteer-driven event possible.

PorchFest Edmonds is also funded in part by the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Award through City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Funds, and by a generous grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, along with donations from sponsors and neighbors.

For more information, including performer lineups and event updates, or to help fund operating costs, visit PorchFestEdmonds.com and follow @porchfestedmonds on Instagram and PorchFestEdmonds on FaceBook.

Spotlight: Stand Up For Edmonds Driftwood Players!

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

$20 tickets here or by phone at 425-774-9600

Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for an evening of comedy and connection at the theatre. Headliner Duane Goad and comedians Gunnar Israel and Mandy Simonson bring their comic stylings to the stage, with special guest emcee Dave White.

What makes this event truly meaningful is its purpose. Proceeds will support the theatre’s general operating fund as it prepares to launch its 67th season of community productions and educational programs this fall. Your attendance helps sustain local theatre during a time when many arts organizations are facing financial uncertainty.

Run Time: Approximately two hours, including a 20-minute intermission.

Content Information: This production contains some adult themes and is intended for ages 18 plus.

~ ~ ~ ~

Here’s your checklist of events:

The Lynnwood Event Center presents Pacific Northwest Perspectives

July 7 – Dec.12, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., M-F, or on weekends when building is open for events

The Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

FREE

Spanning a stunning array of mediums, Pacific Northwest Perspectives highlights the vibrant creativity and diversity of fine craft in the region. Visitors can expect to see works in carved wood, stoneware, Icelandic wool, terracotta, watercolor, crochet fiber, kiln-formed glass, basketry willows, recycled plastic, soldered found tin and more. All pieces on display will be available for purchase.

Pacific Northwest Perspectives is presented in partnership with Northwest Design Craftartists, a nonprofit organization established in 1964 to promote excellence in fine craft and to foster public appreciation of functional and decorative art. NWDC artists represent a broad swath of the region, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite Arts Center: Workshops & Classes

July 9, 13, 16 and 27

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Sign up here

Adults of all skill levels are invited to get creative this month through a variety of hands-on art classes designed to encourage exploration and play. Offered by the Graphite Arts Center, this month’s lineup includes “Watercolor for Relaxation,” “Drop-in: Make Art with Mary,” and “Plein Air at the Edmonds Marsh.”

Check the calendar for full details and scheduling.

~ ~ ~ ~

Third Thursday Art Walk

July 17, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

FREE

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. Come do something AWEsome!

~ ~ ~ ~

Shakespeare in the Park

July 17, 24 and 31

Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Suggested $5 donation

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a midsummer evening of live theater under the trees. These family friendly performances are free and open to the public. Come early to grab a good spot and enjoy the magic of outdoor Shakespeare.

Thursday, July 17: Seattle Shakespeare Company presents As You Like It

Thursday, July 24: GreenStage presents Much Ado About Nothing

Thursday, July 31: GreenStage presents Richard III

Seating for the summer performances at Lynndale Park is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. A reserved section is available for individuals with access needs, including those using ASL interpretation, requiring low-vision or close seating, or needing other accommodations. ADA seating for mobility access is located on the upper platform and is limited. To ensure availability contact Ashley Murawski at 425-670-5504 or email Events@LynnwoodWA.gov.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ballyhoo Theatre presents Pippin

July 18-27

The Blackbox Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Get your tickets here

Pippin, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson, is the story of a young man’s coming-of-age journey, aided by a mysterious performance troupe and the troupe’s savvy leading player. Pippin is searching for his life’s purpose which, he believes, is the key to happiness, fulfillment and an extraordinary life. Pippin is magical, poignant and unforgettable.

Pippin is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Alia Thomaier, with Max Chastain leading the orchestra.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sketcher Fest Edmonds

July 19-20

Downtown Edmonds and waterfront

Get your tickets here

For the third consecutive summer, hundreds of art and travel enthusiasts will converge in Edmonds to participate in Sketcher Fest, the premier festival of travel sketchbooks in North America. Sketcher Fest events will be hosted at Graphite Arts Center on Main Street and at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, overlooking Puget Sound.

~ ~ ~ ~

U for Ukulele with Harmonica Pocket

July 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

FREE

Bring your family to see the Harmonica Pocket, bringing the ABCs to life with their early literacy program “U is for Ukulele.” Designed for toddlers, preschoolers and kindergarteners, this show features ukuleles and acoustic instruments, harmonicas and catchy songs to get kiddos and parents excited about books and reading.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Block Party

Aug. 8-9

Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds

Get your tickets here

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new community event. This exciting two-day celebration will feature live music performances, a lively beer garden, food vendors and much more — bringing the best of Edmonds together in an unforgettable experience. The Edmonds Block Party promises to be a dynamic new tradition that celebrates the diverse culture of Edmonds in a fresh, community-driven format.

~ ~ ~ ~

As If Theatre Company presents The Kenmore Quickies: Play it by Ear

Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug.9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

Kenmore Community Club, 7304 N.E. 175th St., Kenmore

Get your tickets here

Each year, The Quickies showcases eight short plays, written, directed and performed by local theater artists. At the June kick-off event, eight directors and 14 actors were randomly paired with eight playwrights, each of whom was given a specific prompt and just four weeks to write a 10-minute play. This year’s prompts were inspired by original music composed by William French, As If Theatre’s resident sound designer.

The festival culminates in a weekend of performances, with two awards up for grabs: the Audience Favorite Award, voted on by attendees after each show and presented the following Sunday’s performance, and the Critics’ Choice Award, determined by a panel of three judges.

