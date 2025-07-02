Art Beat: Shakespeare, galas, Wine Walk, and more

Cascadia Art Museum’s 10-year anniversary gala and auction

You’re invited to join an evening celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Cascadia Art Museum. This outdoor gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at the home of Lindsey and Carolyn Echelbarger in Woodway, overlooking Puget Sound.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with check-in, a silent auction, cocktails, appetizers and plein air artists capturing the bluff views. Dinner and a live auction will follow at 6:30 p.m. under a spacious party tent, rain or shine.

Ticket options range from the Friend level at $275 per guest, with early bird pricing available until July 14, to the Patron level at $400 per guest, which includes early entrance and recognition in the gala catalog.

Tickets and tables for ten guests are available here. Dress is summer elegant, and guests are encouraged to consider ride sharing due to limited parking.

Space is limited. Reserve your seat by July 28. For questions or to purchase tickets, contact gala@cascadiaartmuseum.org.

~~~~

Ballinger Shakespeare Company brings ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ to Mathay-Ballinger Park

July 17-20

7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Mathay-Ballinger Park, 24100 78th Pl. W., Edmonds

This summer marks the debut of the Ballinger Shakespeare Company, a new Edmonds-based theatre group dedicated to offering free, high-quality performances to Edmonds and beyond. With their inaugural production of “Much Ado About Nothing”, directed by Joe Wack, audiences are invited to bring a picnic, gather with friends and family, and enjoy an evening of outdoor theatre.

Plot: It’s a “merry war of words” between the vehemently unmarried Benedick and Beatrice. Meanwhile, young Claudio and Hero’s relationship is endangered by the conniving Don John. Will true love win? Can Beatrice and Benedick’s friends trick them into falling in love? Can anyone understand what Dogberry is saying? These questions and more will be answered in one of Shakespeare’s comedies.

All performances are free of charge in alignment with BSC’s mission to make theatre accessible to all. Donations are welcome and help sustain future programming.

For more information, email ballingershakes@gmail.com.

~~~~

Here’s your checklist of events for July:

Edmonds Summer Wine Walk

July 5, 5-8 p.m.

Edmonds downtown businesses

Get your tickets here

Sip local wines, shop small, socialize with friends and support Art Walk Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening. Downtown Edmonds businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries.

~~~

Cole Gallery artist meet-and-greet during Wine Walk

July 5, 5-8 p.m.

Cole Gallery & Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Get your tickets here

Stop by, sip local wine and meet the artists. Three Pacific Northwest painters will be featured, each offering a distinct perspective on the natural world.

Debbie Daniels captures the shimmering motion of the sea in luminous seascapes.

Mark Boyle brings coastal life, tulip fields and woodlands to life with expressive depth.

Andy Eccleshall explores dramatic skies and serene landscapes in atmospheric detail.

~~~~

Jazz Punishments Big Band

July 10, 7 p.m.

Port of Edmonds, 458 Admiral Way, Edmonds

Free (bring a folding chair)

The Jazz Punishments Big Band, known for its dynamic arrangements, tight harmonies and powerful solos, has captivated audiences across the Pacific Northwest.

Composed of some of the region’s musicians, the band delivers a performance that appeals to jazz aficionados and casual listeners alike. Their repertoire spans from swinging standards to innovative modern pieces, ensuring a diverse and engaging musical experience for all ages.

~~~~

Seeing the planet opening reception and Terra Nostra film screening

July 11, 7-9 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Free, donations are welcome

“Terra Nostra” shows the beauty of the natural world and the threats facing our planet today. This short film makes climate change urgent and visceral through music and photographs. The experience of watching the film will inspire and challenge the viewer to learn more about climate issues, and move them to see what practical steps may be taken in their own lives and communities to effect change.

~~~~

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Every Wednesday and Saturday, July 12, 7-9 p.m. is Independence Day party.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

$8 donation

Come dance folk dances from a variety of countries—couple dances, set dances and no-partner line dances.

~~~~

‘Big Tree and Little Salmon’ with Thistle Theatre

July 15, 6-7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Free

Bring the whole family and dive into the world of “Big Tree and Little Salmon,” a puppet show presented by Thistle Theatre. The story explores the ecology of salmon runs in Washington and the historical and cultural significance with the Suquamish people. Follow the journey of salmon from Wildcat and Lost Creek to the ocean and back again.

~~~~

Seattle Art Fair: Corning Museum of Glass presents a regional “pop-up” installation of contemporary glass artist Kelsey Fernkopf

July 17-20

Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

Get your tickets here.

The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG), curated by Tami Landis, returns to the Seattle Art Fair this year with a “pop-up” installation from Seattle-based sculptor and contemporary glass artist Kelsey Fernkopf with Constellation 3.

Fernkopf is one of the top neon tube-benders in the Pacific Northwest.

~~~~

ARTSplash 2025

July 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artworks building, 201 S. 2nd Ave., Edmonds

Featuring 20 local artists, ARTSplash returns to downtown Edmonds. Artwork for sale includes original oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and mixed media paintings of landscapes and abstract themes, art prints, undersea and nature photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry, collages and art cards.

Each ARTSplash artist will auction a piece of art with proceeds supporting the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation’s educational programs. In addition, a portion of each regular sale goes to the Edmonds Art Festival’s support of Artworks’ ARTSplash venue downtown.

Event organizer and show artist Makaylaa Powers said ARTSplash is part of Edmond’s creative heart. “It’s an opportunity for people to come together in appreciation of inspired talent and beauty,” she said.

If you would like your art event included in future listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.