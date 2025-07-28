At the Point Edwards Farm, health begins at home

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Lisa Marquart has an expansive vision of what her home can be and what it can do, not just for her family, but for the surrounding community. She is transforming her private residence into a living model for community-based healing and she hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“This home isn’t just a place to live – it’s a health home,” Marquart said of the urban farm that overlook the Puget Sound. “A space where food, nature, movement and care all come together to remind us that healing doesn’t begin in hospitals. It starts where we live. And it takes all of us.”

Marquart is a health coach, caregiver, advocate for intergenerational well-being and the founder of Baton Health, a community-based health initiative grounded in the principles of lifestyle medicine.

“When I purchased my home and started its healing and restoration, I began to notice – every single day – what others around me were missing: neighbors, elders, families with no land to touch, no garden to tend, no quiet place to sit and simply smell the flowers to heal and live,” she said. “I remember driving past high-density housing and thinking, ‘If that were my parents or loved one, I’d want someone to make a garden possible for them.’”

Thus the Point Edwards Farm was born. Marquart’s neighbors and friends of all ages contribute horticultural knowledge, labor and an optimism for building community and access to healthy food. Today the farm boasts highly productive vegetable beds, egg-laying chickens, berries, flower beds and more.

But Marquart is not content to just cultivate this urban farm; she wants to share its bounty and healing potential with others. What began as a personal act of stewardship — inviting local seniors to garden, sharing food with the local food bank, and opening her home to families in medical crisis — has led to her vision for a grassroots movement aligned with the principles of lifestyle medicine, public health equity and community design.

“Our abundance here is intentional,” she said. “It comes from a mindset that believes we’re meant to share what we’ve been given. We have seen firsthand that the act of sharing – of food, of time, of care – is the starting point for true community health.”

Earlier this summer she hosted Roots of Wellness, a family-centered garden pop-up that featured hands-on gardening activities, a tour of the thriving vegetable beds, and egg collecting from a very chatty chicken coop.

Marquart is currently curating a small number of future events at the farm in partnership with schools, nonprofits and mission-aligned funders. She aims to make the farm available to caregivers, first responders, teachers, therapists and others in the caring and healing professions as a place for retreats, self-care in nature, rejuvenation and inspiration.

To learn more about Marquart’s activities, go to www.lisamarquart.com and www.batonhealth.org



