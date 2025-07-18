Casey Davis of Edmonds Food Bank guest speaker at July 22 Lions Club meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Casey Davis, executive director of the Edmonds Food Bank, will be the guest speaker at the next Edmonds Lions Club Meeting, scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 22 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds. Visitors are welcome.

Davis began working at the Edmonds Food Bank in 2018. She uses her business background and degrees from the College of William and Mary and Johns Hopkins University to support the journey toward food security in Edmonds. In 2022, she earned a master’s in nonprofit leadership from Seattle University.

She serves as the chair of the Snohomish County Food Coalition and as a board member with Partnership to End Homelessness– Snohomish County and Washington Food Coalition.

The Edmonds Food Bank served more than 131,000 people last year, an increase of 16% over the prior year, and distributed more than 2.3 million pounds of food. It is supported by 335 volunteers who give more than 36,000 volunteer hours a year.

The Edmonds Lions Club has served the community for 78 years and is seeking new members to help with various activities. For more information, visit edmondslions.org.