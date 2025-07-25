Chelsea Rudd kicks off campaign for Port of Edmonds Commissioner, District 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Chelsea Rudd launched her campaign Thursday to represent District 1 on the Edmonds Port Commission. She faces current Port Commissioner Janelle Cass, who was appointed in June 2023 to replace Angela Harris. Harris stepped down from her commissioner role to become the Port’s executive director.

Speaking to supporters at Brigid’s Bottleshop, Rudd said her qualifications put her in a good position to succeed in the job, but it’s who she is and who she represents that makes the real difference. She is the mother of two young boys, lives next to Edmonds’ Hummingbird Hill Park and became “activated” when the City of Edmonds considered selling local parks to close the budget hole.

“We have a lot of young families in Edmonds, like me. I want to see people like us reflected in city leadership,” she said. She’s clear about what needs to change. “There is a lack of collaboration and kindness. I want to bring that to Edmonds and the way the Port Commission does business and interacts with each other.”

Rudd has a decade of work experience including serving as chief financial officer for Northwest Resource Associations, a nonprofit organization focused on children. She said this business experience will bring value to the Port.

She emphasized that her passions are the environment and public access. Specifically, she wants the Edmonds Marsh to be restored. She wants to work with the city to buy the Unocal property adjacent to the marsh to get a fully functioning estuary. She wants to be part of the decision-making process as the Port builds out the North Portwalk and the public plaza. “I would like to see art, specifically Indigenous art,” she said.

Though she’s a newcomer who moved to the city in 2021, Rudd describes Edmonds as her “forever home.”

She has the support of environmental organizations including the Sierra Club and other Edmonds leaders who share her environmental priorities, including Edmonds City Councilmembers Chris Eck and Susan Paine and Port Commissioner Selena Killin — all of whom attended the Thursday night kick-off.