Christmas in July at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is feeling festive with its Christmas in July promotion.
New holiday treasures are arriving daily: ornaments, decor, gift ideas and more.
Proceeds benefit programming at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
The thrift store is located at 22820 100th Ave. W., Ste. 12, in Edmonds.
