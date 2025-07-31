City of Edmonds launches public survey on Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is working on a grant-funded Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, with the goal of reducing crashes and making travel safer for all modes of transportation throughout Edmonds.

In 2024, the city secured a federal grant from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program to develop this plan. The SS4A program is a federal initiative that provides funding to support regional, local and tribal efforts aimed at preventing roadway deaths and serious injuries. This plan will serve as a roadmap to identify locations where crashes and near misses happen often or are most severe. It will also locate where people generally feel unsafe walking, rolling, biking, driving or getting to and from the bus.

The plan includes various components such as the establishment of a vision statement, safety analysis, policy development, public engagement process and project selection to address those safety issues. The completion of this plan will then make the city eligible to apply for future SS4A grant funding. This will aid the city in completing safety improvement projects identified in the plan. Work on the plan started in May 2025 and its completion is scheduled for early 2026.

Accordng to a city news release, community input is essential to understand the most challenging locations in Edmonds for getting around safely. Do you feel safe walking, biking, driving and rolling around Edmonds? What areas, intersections or streets feel unsafe?

General information about the project can be found here and also via the first QR code below. The public can also identify location(s) on the map provided in this same QR code in order to highlight where safety issues have been encountered.

If you live in, work in or visit Edmonds, you can complete the online public survey here or via the second QR Code below. By sharing your transportation safety concerns, you will help shape Edmonds’ transportation future, the city said. The survey and map links will remain open through Aug. 31, 2025.

A city project team will also be staffing a project table at the following events to discuss transportation safety concerns with residents and visitors:

Saturday, Aug. 2: Downtown Edmonds Summer Market from 9 a.m.-noon (Bell Street at 5th Avenue)

Sunday, Aug. 3: Sunday Concert in the City Park from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (600 3rd Ave. S.)

Saturday, Aug. 9: Downtown Edmonds Summer Market from 9 a.m.-noon (Bell Street at 5th Avenue)

For more information, contact Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.