City of Edmonds seeks residents for pro/con November levy committees

The City of Edmonds is seeking residents to serve on the pro and con committes for a levy lid lift measure that will appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The council at its July 8 meeting authorized placement of the $14.5 million multi-year levy lid lift on the November ballot.

The council has the legislative responsibility to appoint two committees to write ballot measure argument statements that appear in the election voters’ pamphlet. The pro committee writes the statement supporting the measure; the con committee writes the statement opposing the measure.

Each committee is allowed up to three volunteer members who must be current residents of Edmonds. Council President Neil Tibbott will work with the council to appoint these pro and con committees in advance of the county election office’s Aug. 5, 2025, filing deadline.

Individuals interested in serving on either committee can submit their application to City Clerk Scott Passey at scott.passey@edmondswa.gov by 5 p.m. Monday, July 14.

Applicants must be current City of Edmonds residents. In their applications, they need to announce which committee – pro or con – they are applying for, provide a statement that supports their position, and whether they are willing to be the committee spokesperson. Include your name, address and phone number in your email. Late applications will not be accepted.