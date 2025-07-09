Civic Roundtable attendees examine past, present and future of housing in Edmonds 

The stars didn’t immediately align for Jeremy Mitchell when he graduated from the University of Idaho about 18 years ago.

At the time, his rent was $795 per month. His rent-to-income ratio was about 25% – a percentage that exhibits how much he needed from his monthly income in order to pay for rent.

“This doesn’t show my debt burden,” Mitchell said during an Edmonds Civic Roundtable program on housing Monday. “I was actually struggling.”

In 2020, Mitchell and his family purchased and moved into a home in Edmonds. He said that as of this year, rent at the same building where he lived in 2007 has increased to $1,380 per month.

An architect for nearly 20 years, Mitchell is a member of the Edmonds Planning Board. His term started in 2023 and ends in 2027. His Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation covered the planning board’s role, along with housing, zoning and other related topics.

At the event, Mitchell discussed the purpose of comprehensive plans and how they help communities prepare for future needs regarding housing, transportation and parks, among other things.

The City of Edmonds adopted its 2024 Comprehensive Plan update in December. The full plan can be found online here.

The Planning Board reviews any proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan – along with ordinances related to zoning, parking and parks – and prepares recommendations for city council review. The mayor appoints the members of the board, who work as volunteers, and the City Council confirms them.

“The whole intent is to … come with a recommendation that is solid and gets directed to the council for their consideration and adoption in part or in full,” Mitchell said about the Planning Board.

Long-range planning for the city is a collaborative effort, Mitchell said. It involves the Planning Board, City Council and other community stakeholders. It’s a process that calls for a continuous feedback loop.

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) expects Snohomish County to get the bulk of the region’s projected growth in the future, Mitchell said. The PSRC develops policies and makes decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Edmonds is anticipated to have roughly 13,000 new residents and 9,000 new housing units over the next 20 years. The city is also expected to place most of its growth in walkable areas where transit is close by, Mitchell said.

The city is considering implementation of Neighborhood Centers and Hubs to help with that growth. They are areas in Edmonds that have a mix of multifamily housing and commercial spaces. The planning board is in the process of going through the draft code on centers and hubs, Mitchell said.

At some point, it was affordable to live in Edmonds, Mitchell said. The city’s median multiple (average home price divided by average household income) in the 1960s was 2.1 – an average home cost $11,900 and the average household income was $5,600.

The median multiple is a tool used to measure housing affordability in a community. A median multiple of 3 and below is generally considered an affordable housing market. Anything above is either moderately, seriously, severely or impossibly affordable.

In 2025, an average home in Edmonds cost is $939,953 and the average household income is $116,095. That brings the median multiple to 8.1

Mitchell said additional regulations and restrictions, as well as permitting delays, can affect a home’s price tag. In the past, people got their building permit on the same day and all they needed was a napkin sketch of a floor plan, he said.

“Gone are the days of building back in the ‘50s,” Mitchell said.

Before the Washington State legislative session ended in April, lawmakers passed a plethora of bills related to housing. The My Neighborhood News Network reported in May about some of the bills, including House Bill 1217 (rent stabilization) and Senate Bill 5184 (parking requirements).

Mitchell said the state Legislature has taken a “shotgun approach” to address the housing crisis, even with previously passed legislation such as HB 1110 (middle housing) and HB 1337 (accessory dwelling units).

“They’re gonna continue the shotgun approach until the market adjusts,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s presentation was followed by a short question-and-answer period at the end. The Edmonds Civic Roundtable plans to upload a full recording of the event on its website at edmondscivicroundtable.org.

The roundtable is a nonpartisan, civic organization established in 2021. Its goal is to bring information to the electorate through events at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





