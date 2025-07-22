Co-living housing in Snohomish County? Here’s when you can weigh in 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County is considering amending the county code to allow co-living housing on multifamily residential lots.

The county will have a public hearing 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in the Robert J. Drewel Building, eighth floor, Jackson Board Room. Those who cannot attend in person can tune in virtually at zoom.us/j/94846850772.

Co-living housing consists of individual units that are independently rented, according to a county staff report. The units provide a living and sleeping space that can be locked for privacy. Residents would share a kitchen.

During the 2023-24 state legislative session, legislators passed Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1998, requiring a city or county to allow co-living housing on any lot in an urban growth area that allows multifamily residential units.

Local legislators who sponsored ESHB 1998 include 32nd District Reps. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline) and Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline), as well as 21st District Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds).

The city or county must comply by Dec. 31, 2025.

Cities such as Edmonds are already considering complying with state law. The My Neighborhood News Network reported Monday about the city Planning Board’s goal to discuss co-living housing at its Wednesday meeting.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





