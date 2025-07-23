Council moves closer to neighborhood centers and hubs ordinance, chooses residents for pro-con levy arguments

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Public comments on neighborhood centers and hubs ordinance focused on small changes to specific neighborhoods.

Council is poised to give up a narrow bit of right of way for development on 75th Place West through amendments to the street map.

Councilmembers heard proposed code updates to change the way unused streets can be transferred to private property through a process known as “street vacation”.

Four councilmembers beat back an effort to remove .5 cap on parking stall allocation for new senior and low-income development projects.

Residents were chosen to write pro/con ballot language for the city’s proposed $14.5 million levy lid lift.

With three public hearings, a discussion on the City of Edmond’s finances and levy lid lift ballot arguments, it was a packed agenda. About 20 residents showed up in person and another 20 were online to listen and speak to the issues. Many issues discussed at this meeting are scheduled for a final vote in August.

Neighborhood centers and hubs: public hearing

The City Council heard from residents as it moves toward the Aug. 12 adoption for the permanent ordinance on neighborhood centers and hubs. The ordinance governs small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas as designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, required under state law.

The neighborhood hubs are North Bowl, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

Last week, the council heard the Edmonds Planning Board recommendations. On Tuesday night, as part of the public hearing process, they listened to residents in these individual communities, who asked them to “take a scalpel, not a machete”, to the city’s unique neighborhoods.

“Sometimes a parcel of land or portion of that parcel is just too dangerous to be built [on],” said Arlene Williams from the Westgate neighborhood. She asked the council to protect the slope lines and not always listen to the geotechnical engineers. “They need to keep their clients happy,” she said, adding that such construction “would be all concrete, without trees and prone to flooding”.

“I drove through Ballard last week, on Greenwood,” said Marty Ronish from the North Bowl area. “The tall, narrow concrete buildings are ugly, ugly, ugly,” she said. “You still have the power to move cautiously. You can slow walk the worst development decisions.”

Another Edmonds resident, Valerie, focused on the common spaces in city neighborhoods “I haven’t heard any guidelines for common areas… I don’t want just cement benches. I think there should be guidelines that keep with the aesthetics of the neighborhoods.” She went on to ask about how those common spaces would be maintained and who would do the work when there is a current backlog on city maintenance work.

Resident Sue Charles expressed disappointment that more people did not attend the council’s Planning Board presentation last week. “Do people really understand what’s happening?” she asked, saying that in 50 years she would be dead, but her grandchildren wouldn’t be.

The council is scheduled to vote on the permanent ordinance Aug. 4.

Right-of-way changes for 75th Place West

Three properties west of 75th Place West, north of 158th Street Southwest have been developed or are permitted to be developed.

One property owner requested 10 feet of Edmonds right-of-way as part of the design process for the home. The Public Works Department determined that the city did not need that 10 feet of right-of-way on the west side and amended the street map to reflect that decision for all three properties in the area. The change will not affect pedestrian or vehicle movement or utilities access on the dead-end street and will still meet the minimum 40-foot width requirements for a public street there.

This discussion was part of a public hearing. No one was opposed. The street map amendment vote is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Street vacation code

Street vacation occurs when the city determines a public street is no longer needed and an adjacent property owner can buy back that piece of property, turning it into private property. The presentation and public hearing centered on the designation and appraisal processes and monetary compensation for the designated property.

Note: A street can be any public access thoroughfare – a trail, a sidewalk, an alley or a street. In Edmonds, most of the public access spaces were carved out of private property platted shortly after 1890. Some were carved out much later. This means members of the public in Edmonds, unlike those in many younger cities, have been accessing these streets for a long time. This matters because it dictates how much the city can ask as part of the monetary compensation to let private adjacent owners buy back the property.

Engineering Program Manager Jeannie McConnell outlined the process to update the code. The result is that an adjacent private owner can petition the city to buy an “unused” piece of public access, like an alley. If the alley is between two private properties, each property owner is entitled to their half. The city reviews the request. If the city agrees it is unused, the property owners choose an appraiser from the city roster to assess the fair market value. Compensation could then be accepted by the city.

Because this was a public hearing, resident Theresa Hollis asked, “What criteria is there to determine whether it is in the public interest to sell this property?” She cited criteria in Kirkland, Seattle and other municipalities. Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams noted there are city criteria, like location of utilities and alignment with the comprehensive plan. Each request goes through a review but Williams said he was open to seeing what other communities had for criteria.

The discussion continued: Current code limits the number of potential appraisers to one. Councilmembers suggested four possible appraisers. That motion passed. The council voted on a motion to change the process so the appraisal process comes after the determination, to reduce cost burden on the private property owner. That motion passed. The council also approved a motion to extend the appeal deadline from 30 to 60 days.

The code update is scheduled for adoption Aug. 4.

Parking code

At its July 1 meeting, the council discussed the parking code for new developments. As part of that discussion, the council voted to accept .5 parking spots for each low-income or senior housing unit as part of the parking ordinance. Councilmembers Nand, Chen and Dotsch voted against the entire code change then and did not prevail. Tuesday night, Nand made a new motion to reconsider just that limiting factor. Dotsch, Chen and Nand voted to remove the cap. Paine, Tibbott, Eck and Olson again voted against the idea, so the parking cap remains the same.

Levy lid ballot arguments

As required as part of their legislative responsibility, councilmembers invited residents to apply to draft pro and con language for the $14.5 levy lid lift proposal that will appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. Councilmembers then voted to accept or reject applicants. Applicant names were drawn from a bowl to provide a random process in the event there were questions about who was chosen.

Four people applied for the pro side: Jeanne Thorsen, Roger Pence, Elise Hill and former councilmember Tom Mesaros. Councilmembers voted to accept Thorsen, Pence and Mesaros. Elise Hill of Keep Edmonds Vibrant was not accepted. Five applied for the con side: Jon Milkey, Melinda Goforth, Lee Reeves, former councilmember Diane Buckshnis and Nick Lopez. Goforth, Buckshnis and Lopez were accepted.

Other council business

Mayor Mike Rosen updated the council and community on city finances. He said the city is now on a two-year budgeting cycle and will be working on the mid-biennium modification. “To be clear, this is not a stand-alone budgeting process, though it looks like one,” he said. The mayor said he would continue to update the council and the community as the process develops.

Rosen also proclaimed July as Disability Pride Month to highlight the significance of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the challenges faced by the disabilities community. He thanked Councilmember Nand for drafting the resolution and invited Courtney Criss from ARC of Snohomish County to accept the proclamation.

The theme for the month is “We belong here and we are here to stay.” Councilmember Paine encouraged residents to watch the award-winning documentary Crip Camp on Netflix for historical context.

Tuesday, July 29 is the fifth Tuesday so there will be no council meeting. The council will next meet Monday Aug. 4 because Tuesday, Aug. 5 is primary election day.