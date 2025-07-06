Development underway at former Rosewood Manor site

The site of the once-storied Rosewood Manor at 8104 220th St. S.W. in Esperance is now under development, with plans for new single-family homes taking shape. The land has been subdivided, but details such as the number of homes, lot sizes and pricing have not yet been released by developer Adamant Homes, which purchased the property in 2022.

The 109-year-old Rosewood Manor was demolished in January 2024. You can read more about the history of Rosewood Manor in Brad Holden’s article here and more about the manor’s demolition in Byron Wilkes’ article here.