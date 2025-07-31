Discover the Edmonds Waterfront Center during a walking tour Aug. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Explore the history behind — and enjoy the beauty of — the Edmonds Waterfront Center on a guided walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Step back in time with historical photos of the old senior center and learn how Waterfront Center has evolved into a multigenerational, multicultural hub offering 70-plus programs that promote wellness and connection.

You’ll enjoy panoramic views of Puget Sound from the upstairs classrooms and also experience local creativity in Gallery One’s rotating art exhibits.

The free tour starts at 10 a.m. and the group is limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is required at www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or by calling 425-774-5555.