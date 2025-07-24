Ecology proposes rules for statewide battery recycling program

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lawn mowers, flashlights, and e-bikes — these days, people depend on batteries to power nearly every aspect of their lives. However, while battery-powered devices have become ubiquitous, programs to safely recycle those batteries at the end of their usable lives have not.

A 2023 Washington law aimed to change that by requiring battery manufacturers to develop recycling programs to collect, store and properly recycle most common battery types used in consumer products. Now, the Washington Department of Ecology is proposing regulations to guide this new statewide recycling system, the department said in a news release.

“Batteries have become an essential part of people’s lives, but they come with increased safety and environmental costs when they are not properly recycled,” said Peter Lyon, who oversees Ecology’s Solid Waste Management program. “This new program will make dropping off batteries for recycling simple, convenient, and free for consumers.”

The proposed rule includes definitions, goals and performance targets, collection and management standards, reporting requirements, funding sources and fees.

The new battery recycling program builds on similar producer responsibility programs that have successfully targeted things like electronics and paint. The regulations will require collection of most types of batteries, including button batteries powering small devices, AA and AAA batteries used in a wide variety of products, and rechargeable batteries used in power tools. Both single-use and rechargeable batteries will be covered by the program, as will different battery chemistries like alkaline, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion.

Items that are exempt from the program and won’t be collected include large batteries used in electric vehicles; traditional, 12-volt lead-acid vehicle batteries, as well as batteries used in medical devices, and batteries that are built into devices and not intended to be removed by the consumer such as mobile phones and tablets.

Battery recycling today

Currently, battery recycling is encouraged but not required under state law or regulation. Some local governments and private businesses collect various types of batteries, but services are inconsistent across the state. In fact, battery recycling has not kept pace with the growing abundance and variety of batteries, generally. This often leads to improper disposal and an increased risk of fires at landfills and recycling centers — a problem that is expected to grow as the number of batteries grows.

The new statewide battery recycling program will provide Washington residents with consistent, convenient, and safe statewide battery recycling services.

Provide input

The 45-day public review and comment period for the battery recycling rule is open until midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. There are multiple ways to provide input.

Submit comments online here.

Comment at one of two virtual public hearings held via Zoom. Both events include a presentation and question and answer session. Participants must register in advance at one of the following links.

Aug. 28, 2025, 1-4 p.m.

Sept. 3, 2025, 6-9 p.m.

Send your comments to Ecology through email or the U.S. Postal Service.

Email to: batterystewardship@ecy.wa.gov

Mail to:

Chris Fredley

Department of Ecology

Solid Waste Management Program

P.O. Box 47600

Olympia, WA 98504-7600

After the public comment period ends, Ecology said it will consider all the information received and finalize the rule for adoption with Ecology’s director. More information is available here.