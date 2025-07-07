Economic Alliance launches countywide survey to inform trade advocacy efforts

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) has launched a new survey to measure the impact current trade policies are having on businesses across Snohomish County. The survey is open to all county businesses and will remain open through the end of the month, with the option to extend if needed to collect additional responses.

Responses are anonymous and will be used solely to inform legislative advocacy and guide the development of new business support resources, the organization said.

“We hope the data will paint a clear picture of the true costs the current trade environment is placing on our businesses, supply chains, and market access,” said EASC President and CEO Ray Stephanson. “This will guide how we communicate with policymakers on behalf of our county’s business community to maintain and bolster a sustainable, competitive economy.”

While the survey does not collect identifiable information, participants may choose to share their business story. “We encourage businesses who can share their story to do so,” said Raechel Morera, EASC director of community engagement. “Stories are a powerful tool in our advocacy — they illustrate pain points and help us ground data in lived experience.” Businesses who provide a testimonial will be entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Lombardi’s Italian Restaurant.

Business leaders, owners, executives, supply chain leads and economic stakeholders are encouraged to participate. Broad engagement across sectors and business sizes will help ensure a comprehensive understanding of the policy’s economic impacts.

The survey is now live at https://bit.ly/EASCTradeSurvey

Questions or feedback can be directed to Daniel Tappana, director of economic development, at DanielT@EconomicAllianceSC.org, or to Raechel Morera at RaechelM@EconomicAllianceSC.org.