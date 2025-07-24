Economic Development Commission takes up paid parking and a B&O tax as potential revenue sources

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Economic Development Commission (EDC) was called back from its budget-imposed hiatus to consider and develop recommendations regarding two potential revenue-generating strategies: paid parking and imposition of a business and occupation (B&O) tax.

As part of its effort to address the city’s budget deficit, the Edmonds City Council recently agreed to place a $14.5 million levy lift request on the November ballot. This was done with the understanding that the council would — through a combination of further budget cuts and revenue generation strategies — come up with an additional $5 million in non-levy funds to close the budget hole.

The City Council has tasked the EDC with developing recommendations on two potential sources of new revenue – parking fees and a local B&O tax – to help meet the $5 million goal. These recommendations need to be presented no later than early November to provide time for the Council to consider and act on them before the budget is finalized in December.

In a two-hour meeting Wednesday evening, the EDC heard testimony from audience members and received background briefings on both issues from City Administrator Todd Tatum.

Public comments predominantly focused on the potential negative impacts of both proposals on local businesses and called for careful, data-driven decision-making.

Joan Malkowski expressed concerns about paid parking, suggesting a parking garage and warning against tight time limits that could inconvenience visitors. She said it would be a “nightmare” for those coming to town for dinner or a show if they were required to interrupt their activities to feed a parking meter.

Roger Pence recommended updating the city’s 2003 parking survey, noting changes since COVID, and suggested using license plate-scanning technology to understand parking usage.

“It’s very possible now, with modern technology, to take a license plate scanner and scan the plates of all the cars that are parked out in each block and tell very quickly, very easily, where they’re registered and what address they are registered to,” he explained. “That way we’d know how many are local and how many are visitors. I would like to have that kind of information if I were a decision maker trying to craft a parking scheme and rate structure that makes sense in today’s environment.”

Julie Johnson said she opposed the B&O tax, arguing it would hurt small businesses and ultimately burden consumers, especially those on fixed incomes.

“This tax doesn’t just stay with the business,” she said. “It’s spread around and passed down to us. It means higher prices on groceries, services, dining and everything, which would disproportionately impact people on fixed incomes, veterans and working families already on a tight budget. And if prices keep rising, many will just quit shopping in downtown Edmonds.”

Erika Barnett, owner of Salish Sea Brewing and a city council candidate, strongly criticized the B&O tax as unfair to small businesses, particularly those with thin margins recovering from the pandemic.

“I’m here tonight on behalf of my own business and dozens of other small businesses in Edmonds who are shocked and frustrated that the city is even considering a B&O tax,” she began. “A B&O tax is based on gross receipts, not profit. That means a small business making $2 million in gross receipts per year with 30 employees, operating in commercial real estate, paying insurance, and dealing with the rising cost of goods and utilities would pay the same as a consulting firm with almost no overhead. That’s fundamentally unfair and disproportionately harms the businesses in Edmonds – the mom-and-pop restaurants, salons, retailers and tap rooms that provide the jobs.

“Many of these are still recovering from the pandemic and are now facing inflation and other rising costs,” she added. “The absence of a B&O tax isn’t a missed opportunity: it’s a competitive advantage. Let’s use it to grow smart, sustainable revenue through business expansion and attraction, not erase it with a short-sighted tax that punishes our businesses unfairly. Let’s protect what makes Edmonds great and help to promote those businesses and help them thrive, versus penalizing them with a B&O tax.”

City Councilmember Vivian Olson also provided testimony on the issue of paid parking, acknowledging that she was initially opposed to it but after doing some personal research has “really come around on it,” and now sees it as an opportunity to “actually generate more revenue for businesses, as opposed to being a negative for your consumers.” She compiled her research findings into a written document that she presented to the commission for consideration.

Additional comments came from Mary Jane Goss, who challenged the commission to think creatively about revenue generation and consider broader economic opportunities, and from Windermere Real Estate’s Greg Hoff, who raised questions about the net economic impact of paid parking and B&O tax. Hoff also emphasized the need for a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis.

The remainder of the meeting was taken up with a background briefing by Todd Tatum laying out the scope and expectations, followed by a discussion among the commissioners.

“Today’s session is an overview,” Tatum said. “We won’t be making any decisions or recommendations today. We’ll look at the previous work on paid parking and get an understanding of what a B&O tax is and how it works. The goal is to get ourselves up to speed so that we can then organize ourselves and work towards some recommendations to city council.”

Part of the overview was looking at the 2003 parking study and the subsequent 2019 parking survey included in the online meeting packet

Tatum pointed out that these previous studies didn’t focus on paid parking but rather parking availability, including whether the city has enough parking capacity and if not, how does it create more and where should that be located.

“This is a great place to start, but again, it hasn’t been about paid parking but rather on parking management,” he said.

During the ensuing discussion, commission members touched on a range of topics, including the ratio of residents vs. non-residents using downtown parking, the availability of data on parking volume and occupancy, the need for revenue analysis to understand the potential impact of paid parking on the city budget, the importance of considering the broader impact of parking policies and the need for accurate data to inform decisions.

Moving on to the B&O tax, Tatum introduced the concept, explaining how it’s defined and the framework imposed by the state-mandated model ordinance. Developed by the Association of Washington Cites (AWC), the model ordinance addresses concerns about potential lack of uniformity when jurisdictions impose a B&O tax, since each jurisdiction makes its own rules and the tax is not administered or collected through the state Department of Revenue. The model ordinance sets limits on how the tax can be imposed along with other details. See the full document here.

Tatum went on to provide an overview of the potential revenue from a B&O tax, including the need for additional administration to ensure compliance and conduct auditing procedures.

The subsequent discussion touched on potential costs of implementation, the need for accurate data, the potential for disproportionate impact on various sectors and types of businesses, and the need for comprehensive analysis to understand the potential revenue and costs. Most important, the ECD discussed the need to make B&O tax compliance easy for businesses.

The meeting concluded with EDC Chair Matt Cox appointing four commissioners each to two committees to explore and develop recommendations on these two issues.

Tatum reiterated that recommendations need to be presented to council no later than early November to provide the necessary time for consideration and inclusion in the city’s mid-biennium budget modification, which must be finalized by the end of December.