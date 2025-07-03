Edmonds Brouhaha Backroom blowout sidewalk sale set for July 12-13

Mark your calendars for a weekend of unbeatable deals and community fun. The annual Edmonds Brouhaha Backroom Blowout Sidewalk Sale returns on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, bringing together many of Edmonds’ favorite retailers for a shopping extravaganza.

Shoppers can expect deep discounts on hidden gems from backroom inventory, with discounts up to 70% spilling onto the sidewalks of downtown Edmonds. Whether you’re hunting for fashion steals, home decor treasures or unique gifts, there’s something for everyone at this annual event.

The event coincides with the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday and the fourth annual PorchFest Edmonds on Sunday.

Participating locations include:

Camp Vintage

crow

The Curious Nest

East West Books & Gifts

Edmonds Bookshop

Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs

FIELD

Gallery North

House Wares

Interiors of Edmonds

Little Bipsy

MaJe Gallery

Musicology Co

Ombu Salon + Spa

The Paper Feather

Pear Tree Consignment

Soaring Heart Natural Beds

Sugarology Edmonds

Sunlight Gallery + Studio

Walnut Street Coffee

Visit edmondsdowntown.org for more information.