Edmonds Brouhaha Backroom blowout sidewalk sale set for July 12-13

Mark your calendars for a weekend of unbeatable deals and community fun. The annual Edmonds Brouhaha Backroom Blowout Sidewalk Sale returns on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, bringing together many of Edmonds’ favorite retailers for a shopping extravaganza.
Shoppers can expect deep discounts on hidden gems from backroom inventory, with discounts up to 70% spilling onto the sidewalks of downtown Edmonds. Whether you’re hunting for fashion steals, home decor treasures or unique gifts, there’s something for everyone at this annual event.
The event coincides with the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday and the fourth annual PorchFest Edmonds on Sunday.
Participating locations include:
Camp Vintage
crow
The Curious Nest
East West Books & Gifts
Edmonds Bookshop
Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs
FIELD
Gallery North
House Wares
Interiors of Edmonds
Little Bipsy
MaJe Gallery
Musicology Co
Ombu Salon + Spa
The Paper Feather
Pear Tree Consignment
Soaring Heart Natural Beds
Sugarology Edmonds
Sunlight Gallery + Studio
Walnut Street Coffee
Visit edmondsdowntown.org for more information.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.