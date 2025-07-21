Edmonds City Council to hold three public hearings July 22

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council will hold three public hearings Tuesday, July 22: For the neighborhood centers and hubs zoning code update, a proposal to amend the city’s official street map and street vacation code updates.

Neighborhood centers and hubs discussion

On July 15, the council heard the Planning Board’s recommendations for a permanent ordinance governing small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. On Tuesday, July 22, residents get their say during a 60-minute public hearing.

These designations will affect every resident in every neighborhood. The decisions spell out how the city will comply with state growth policies, which include housing, business, transportation, commercial businesses, future home construction, open space and pedestrian access.

Street vacation

The City Council will also discuss vacation code updates. A vacation occurs when the city vacates or terminates public access to a street or alley and transfers the rights back to a private property owner. The code update will also address property easements, which are the legal right for someone to use private property for a specific reason.

Levy lift pro/con committee selection

The council will select who will be on the committee to write the pro/con arguments for the levy lid lift measure for the Nov. 4 ballot.

The council will also receive a proclamation recognizing July as Disability Pride Month.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

You can also watch the meetings virtually at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

For those who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, 1st floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.