Edmonds College Center for Families earns a Level 5 rating from Early Achievers 

The Center for Families child care program at Edmonds College has earned a Level 5 rating from Early Achievers, Washington’s Quality Recognition and Improvement System (QRIS). This highest possible rating signifies exceptional quality and places the Center for Families among approximately 1% of all early learning programs in Snohomish County that have reached this distinguished level, the college said in a news release.

The rigorous Level 5 rating reflects comprehensive excellence across all critical areas of early learning and child development, including child outcomes, family engagement, curriculum implementation, the overall learning environment and continuous staff development.

“This incredible accomplishment is a direct result of the dedication, hard work, and professionalism of every team member in the childcare program at the Center for Families,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “Reaching this level is no easy task. It takes a lot of teamwork, commitment, and a deep understanding of what high-quality early learning looks like.”

The Center for Families offers vital on-campus child care services for children aged 3 months to 5 years, serving Edmonds College students, staff and local community families. Licensed by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families, the child care program receives financial support from the Associated Students of Edmonds College (ASEC) and the college’s annual operating budget. This unique funding model allows the center to prioritize exceptional quality and service, alleviating many of the common financial challenges faced by independent child care programs.

“By offering this high-quality, accessible care, the center plays a crucial role in enabling parents to pursue their educational and career goals while ensuring their children receive an enriching start,” said Lisa Neumann, fean of student engagement and support.