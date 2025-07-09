Edmonds council approves levy ballot measure, confirms police chief, agrees to city administrator

Key takeaways: Council OKs resolution placing $14.5 million levy lid lift on Nov. 4 ballot. Loi Dawkins confirmed as city’s new police chief. Council approves mayor’s proposal for new city administrator position. North Bowl Hub to be modified in Comprehensive Plan amendment– other centers and hubs to be reviewed in 2026.

Several key discussions at recent Edmonds City Council meetings turned into decisions Tuesday. The council voted to place a $14.5 million levy lid lift on the Nov. 4 general election ballot, confirmed Loi Dawkins as the city’s new police chief and approved Mayor Mike Rosen’s plan to create a city administrator.

The final vote to move ahead with Proposition 1, a levy designated for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks, was 5-2, with Councilmembers Will Chen and Michelle Dotsch voting no. Aimed at addressing the city’s $13 million city budget deficit, the levy would be a permanent, multi-year levy.

Under state law, municipalities are restricted to increasing property taxes by 1% annually and it requires a public vote to “lift” that levy amount. The ballot title states that if approved by voters, the levy lid lift would authorize the Edmonds City Council to increase the regular levy in 2026 up to $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed value. Exemptions would be given for qualifying seniors, low-income and disabled residents.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed — and for this measure the “limit factor” will be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index-Urban.

Once the levy expires, the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

If you want to see an estimate of your property tax bill under the proposal, use our calculator here.

In speaking against the measure, Councilmember Dotsch said the $14.5 million levy amount “does not have the proper metrics associated with it to show the public exactly where that money is going.” In addition, Dotsch spoke to the impact the measure will have on “those on fixed incomes and those that are already receiving large tax increases.”

“I’m concerned with a big ask and that working families will have a hard time,” said Chen, the other no vote. Both Chen and Dotsch said they would have preferred the $6 million levy amount that the council had originally included while developing the 2025-26 biennial budget.

Councilmember Jenna Nand, who supported the measure, said that the levy specifically states where the money is going — to police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks — “and I think that is necessarily transparent,” although she would have preferred to have the money available to use for other government services.

“I don’t know anyone that really wants to increase property taxes, but we’ve got a responsibility to make sure that our city is functioning and functioning well,” Councilmember Chris Eck said in supporting the levy. “I understand this is absolutely not easy for many of our residents.” She encouraged those who may find it difficult to afford the increased tax to seek out potential exemptions and to ask the city for help in finding assistance.

In a related matter, the city approved the council’s process for selecting those community members to write argument statements that appear in the election voters’ pamphlet. The pro committee writes the statement supporting the measure while the con committee writes the statement opposing it. Each committee is allowed up to three volunteer members who must be residents of Edmonds.

The council will follow the same process it used for the Regional Fire Authority measure, in which the names of those who have applied for the committees will be randomly drawn for each group, with voting occurring in the order of the random drawing. The first three people to receive four of seven council votes will be appointed to each respective committee.

A news release will be issued Wednesday with information on how people can apply for the committees, Council President Neil Tibbott said.

Regarding the police chief, councilmembers voted 6-1 to confirm Dawkins, who was hired in 2022 as one of the city’s two assistant police chiefs. The only no vote came from Dotsch, who said that while Dawkins was “extremely qualified,” she believed the chief’s salary of $265,890 was too high — especially when compared to police chief salaries in comparable cities.

In presenting Dawkins for confirmation, Rosen noted that in addition to her more than two decades in law enforcement, she has master’s degrees in public safety and public administration plus a bachelor’s in political science, and also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Councilmembers spoke not only to Dawkins’ qualifications, but to her reputation in the department. “She is a leader, and she leads from the center,” Councilmember Susan Paine said. “Everyone feels supported. And I’ve heard this over and over and over again from the field personnel and the office personnel when I’ve come across them in the community.”

In addition to expressing support for Dawkins, Councilmember Vivian Olson praised the other two internal candidates for the position — Commanders Shane Hawley and Josh McClure — noting that “all three were phenomenal.”

“I do want the community to realize that we have a young department, and for us to have such strong leadership at this point at the top is something to be extremely grateful for,” she said.

In a news release issued just after her appointment, Dawkins said she was “honored to step into this role and support the dedicated police force serving our city. I’m committed to strengthening trust between our department and the Edmonds community. I’ll lead with transparency, grounded in our core values of service, integrity, respect and stewardship. I look forward to building strong, meaningful connections throughout the city.”

Dawkins will begin her job Aug. 1. She takes over from interim police chief Rod Sniffen, who has been serving in the job since the retirement of Police Chief Michelle Bennett in February. Sniffen was not a candidate for the permanent job.

Regarding the city administrator position, Rosen first introduced the idea in March, proposing that current Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum fill the role. Under the proposal approved by a 4-3 council vote Tuesday (Councilmembers Chen, Dotsch and Paine opposed), Tatum’s current director role would be eliminated. However, the city would establish an economic development program manager position to be filled later, when the council determined the city had resources available.

Because Tatum’s promotion would be internal, his pay would be limited to an increase of 5% — approximately $888 a month. He would oversee other city departments but report directly to the mayor.

In past presentations on the topic, officials have noted that under Edmonds’ strong mayor form of government, the mayor acts as the city’s chief executive with administrative management of many departments — and that isn’t sustainable for any elected official. Many cities comparable in size to Edmonds have city administrators that assist the mayor.

Rosen stressed he believed the change is in the best interest of the future of the city, providing institutional memory as well as continuity of government regardless of who is elected mayor.

Some councilmembers worried about the decision to move Tatum from his economic development role, stressing the need for the city to focus on revenue generation given Edmonds’ budget crisis. Rosen replied that both he and Tatum — along with others in the city — would focus on that work because revenue generation is a top priority. “We have already been, in some ways, sort of sharing that kind of responsibility, and I think that would continue to happen,” the mayor said.

There were several attempted amendments before the measure was approved. Councilmember Nand proposed making the city administrator job a temporary 12-month probationary position, then evaluating it before making it permanent. Chen suggested that the role be funded starting in January 2026, to maintain the city’s focus on revenue generation prior to the levy vote. Paine proposed an amendment that would have required the city to retain the director level position, unfilled, in case the city decided to rehire for that role. All of those ideas were rejected.

In another important piece of business, the council voted to take the city’s plan for the North Bowl Hub back to the Edmonds Planning Board for further analysis and recommendations in 2025 — and also directed staff to conduct a broader review of all the city’s new neighborhood centers and hubs in 2026. The North Bowl Hub is one of nine new neighborhood centers and hubs designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas. In addition to the North Bowl, the neighborhood hubs are West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

The centers and hubs were created to accommodate the city’s allocated growth targets — designed to account for and comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

To meet state deadlines, the council earlier this year passed an interim ordinance governing neighborhood centers and hubs. During Tuesday’s meeting, City Urban Design Planner Navyusha Pentakota reviewed the work of staff and the planning board on the permanent centers and hubs ordinance. She said that the planning board has addressed the following neighborhood concerns that have been expressed about the centers and hubs:

Prohibiting the expansion of single-family homes beyond the existing footprint.

Barring new single-family developments within the neighborhood centers and hubs zone.

Allowing development on steep slopes within the Westgate area.

Maximum height allowed when adjacent to residential zone.

Tree removal/ loss of tree canopy with new developments.

Allowing mix of uses in areas that do not support mixed use developments.

The planning board is scheduled to make a recommendation on the permanent centers and hubs ordinance at its July 9 meeting, with potential council adoption set for Aug. 12.

The council earlier this year had agreed to make the North Bowl a priority Comprehensive Plan amendment due to the strong concerns expressed by neighbors that certain streets couldn’t support mixed-use development, among other issues. Pentakota noted that residents of other centers and hubs — including Westgate, Medical District Expansion, Five Corners and West Edmonds Way — had also identified a range of zoning concerns. As a result, staff was recommending that the city “take a holistic approach” and review all of the centers and hubs in 2026 for possible revisions, rather than just the North Bowl.

Councilmembers noted, however, the commitment they had made to North Bowl neighbors. They agreed instead to support a proposal by Chen to modify the North Bowl Hub via a Comprehensive Plan amendment in 2025 and then conduct a broader review of all centers and hubs in 2026.

The council’s other top priority for a 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendment was to establish and study a critical areas program. Interim Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston said Tuesday that staff would focus on updating the city’s critical areas ordinance by the end of 2025.