Edmonds Council committee hears Planning Board recommendations for neighborhood centers and hubs

Key takeaways:

City staff shared the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendations for permanent ordinance regulating neighborhood centers and hubs.

The board’s recommendations address community concerns about the interim ordinance.

The council placed on next week’s consent agenda an interim ordinance regarding park impact fees, which need to be updated to comply with changes in state law.

Councilmembers heard a report on proposed code updates to vehicle parking, towing and impoundment.

The council interviewed Isabel Jones, Mayor Mike Rosen’s appointment for the vacant alternate position on the Edmonds Planning Board.

Zoning for the city’s nine new neighborhood centers and hubs was again a main topic of discussion before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday. The council’s Committee of the Whole heard the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation for a permanent ordinance governing small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The neighborhood hubs are North Bowl, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

The council has scheduled a July 22 public hearing on the permanent ordinance, with additional council discussion to follow on Aug. 4. Ordinance adoption is set for Aug. 12.

The centers and hubs were created to accommodate the city’s allocated growth targets — designed to account for and comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

To meet state deadlines, the council earlier this year passed an interim ordinance governing centers and hubs. Since then, city staff and planning board members have been working to address a range of neighborhood concerns about interim regulations. Senior Planner Brad Shipley and Urban Design Planner Navyusha Pentakota presented the board’s final recommendations Tuesday night.

They included the following:

Commercial Ground Floor Overlays: The Planning Board favors establishing a ‘Commercial Ground Floor’ overlay in the centers and hubs that requires active uses on a percentage of the ground floor to ensure commercial activity remains a characteristic of the neighborhoods.

“This approach contributes to economic growth, provides goods and services to surrounding residential areas, promotes an active street front, and enhances the pedestrian experience,” the recommendation said. After reviewing all areas included in the neighborhood centers and hubs, the board recommended applying the overlay only to parcels with existing commercial uses. “This approach maintains commercial vitality without exceeding current market demand (empty storefronts),” the board said.

Commercial Use Requirements: This overlay mandates commercial uses on the ground floor along at least 60% of the street-facing façade or public amenity space, whichever is applicable, and extending to a minimum depth of 45 feet from the building’s front.

Residential Exception (RE) Overlay: In response to the community input and Planning Board discussions, the originally proposed residential exception overlay — now in the interim ordinance — was removed to allow single-family homes (including rebuilds and expansions) as a permitted use in neighborhood centers and hubs. The Planning Board “supports this revision as it offers more flexibility to property owners,” the recommendation said.

Transitions to LDR (low-density residential) Zones – Height and Setbacks: The Planning Board said it “concurs with the proposed standards in the draft permanent ordinance that buildings within this zone must be set back a minimum of 10 feet on the side and rear when adjacent to properties within the LDR residential zone and height of the buildings within 20 feet of an LDR zone designated property shall be no greater than 30 feet in height.”

Steep Slopes in Westgate: The board voted unanimously to incorporate the steep slope regulations from a former code section to guide new development in Westgate’s sloped areas. “The steep slope and trees help buffer the commercial area from the surrounding residential properties,” the recommendation said. The board recommends keeping the protected slope line, with a modification east o 100th Avenue West, “where the slope doesn’t meet the criteria for steep slopes and inclusion of the protected slope affects development of the existing property.” The board also recommends “a future study to ensure the current slope lines are drawn appropriately or whether the critical areas ordinance and tree code provide sufficient protection.”

Street Setbacks: A 10-foot street setback was proposed to support walkable environment and active frontages. Considering the pedestrian area requirements that include a 5-foot buffer and a 7-foot sidewalk requirements, the board voted 4-3 to adopt a minimum street setback of 7 feet from the property line with a “build-to-line of 15’ feet.

Open/Amenity Space Requirements: The board supports setting separate public and private amenity space requirements to better serve the needs of both residents and the general public depending on project type (for example, mixed-use vs. residential). All mixed-use developments must include at least 10% of the building footprint as public amenity space, and a minimum of 5% of the total residential floor area must be provided as private amenity space.

Bonus Floor – Community Benefit Incentive: A majority of the Planning Board supported the idea of having outdoor spaces like plazas, pocket parks, recreational areas and also indoor community spaces that enhance neighborhood livability in exchange for an additional floor. An affordable housing incentive was discussed but the board noted that the city’s existing multifamily tax exemption program “achieves the same result, making this a less feasible option in comparison with community spaces.” To encourage the inclusion of spaces for public use and interaction, the board supports incentive criteria where a developer receives 5 square feet of additional floor area for every 1 square foot of public amenity space and 10 square feet of additional floor area for every 1 square foot of indoor community amenity spaces.

Building Heights with Bonus Floor: The following maximum building heights (shown in feet) in neighborhood centers and hubs (NCH) were supported by the Planning Board when the ground floor includes commercial use and the use is eligible for a bonus floor. (GBI stands for green building incentives):

Design Standards: The Planning Board supports the city’s proposed design standards “as they are consistent with the previous commercial zone design standards and align with the goals set for the NCH mixed use zone to foster walkability, vibrant streetscapes, public spaces and high-quality design.”

Commenting on the board’s work, Planning Board Chair Lee Hankins said the board viewed the neighborhood centers and hubs as “an opportunity for us as a community to combine both the commercial aspects that we currently have in the city with growth opportunities for residents in the future.” Since the selected centers and hubs already have commercial businesses, “we’re not creating something out of nothing,” Hankins said. “We’re matching what currently exists with commercial use by putting that into a mixed-use frame and then adding to it with housing.”

However, he added that the board understood “that if we were too prescriptive in the code, it would remove some of the innovation, perhaps, that developers would bring to this to to envision new and unique ways to use the space. So we walk the fine line of enough code, but not enough to hamper or limit future, future development in future design.”

After hearing the board’s recommendations, some councilmembers expressed a desire to review the city’s current multifamily tax exemption program. The city provides a 12-year tax exemption for developers when they designate 10% of their units as affordable to households with an income of 80% of Snohomish County’s Family Median Income and 10% to households with an income of 115% of that county median income.

Councilmember Jenna Nand noted that due to county income disparities, those units aren’t affordable to lower-income households.

“income inequality has so distorted the AMI (average median income) in Snohomish County now to where it’s $157,000 for a household of four,” Nand said. “80% AMI is only going to be $125,600 which doesn’t seem to be anywhere near affordable for a natural, low-income household in Snohomish County.” Nand wondered if it would make sense to drop the AMI requirement to 60%.

Shipley replied that the Planning Board didn’t address that issue as part of their recommendations, “but if you guys [councilmembers] want to consider that, go for it.” Later in the meeting, Council President Neil Tibbott said he would like to have the council work on that issue at a later date, outside of the neighborhood centers and hubs discussion.

In other business, the council:

Agreed to place next week’s consent agenda an interim ordinance regarding park impact fees. Parks Director Angie Feser explained that the city has two types of development impacts fees — for parks and traffic capital programs. They are intended to offset the impacts of new development on the city’s park and transportation systems by providing capital funding for improvements, expansion or new construction of park and street facilities and infrastructure. The collected impact fees are restricted and cannot be used for routine maintenance and operations. The fee charges are based on previously completed rate studies. As of 2023, the State of Washington now requires jurisdictions using impact fees to adopt fees that produce proportionately lower impact fees for smaller housing units. Park impact fees will need to be revised based on the state’s new requirement and a rate study update will need to be completed. The parks department will need about a year to complete this work, Feser said, and an passage of an interim ordinance would provide time to complete the process.

Received an update from Edmonds Police Cmdr. Shane Hawley regarding a city code update related to vehicle parking, towing and impoundment. The city’s parking code and towing and impoundment codes, which haven’t been updated since 1978, are in several sections and are “one of the largeset parking codes you will find in Puget Sound,” Hawley said. Hawley said he worked with Beth Ford from Lighthouse Law Group to prepare “a more streamlined version of what we had before.” He plans to return to the council for further discussion at a later date.

Heard from Council President Neil Tibbott that the city has received nine applications — four indicating they are pro and five stating they are con — to serve on the pro/con committees for the city’s levy lid lift ballot measure. The council is scheduled to select three pro and three con applicants during its July 22 meeting, and those selected will write argument statements that appear in the election voters’ pamphlet. The council decided at its July 9 meeting it will follow the same process it used for the Regional Fire Authority measure, in which the names of those who have applied for the committees will be randomly drawn for each group, with voting occurring in the order of the random drawing. The first three people to receive four of seven council votes will be appointed to each respective committee.

The council interviewed Isabel Jones, Mayor Mike Rosen’s appointment to the vacant alternate position on the Edmonds Planning Board. Approval of her appointment will be placed on the next council consent agenda.