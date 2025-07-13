Edmonds council committee to revisit centers and hubs during July 15 meeting

The Edmonds City Council has two committee meetings on its agenda this Tuesday, July 15: Council Committee B meets at 3 p.m. while the Committee of the Whole gathers at 6 p.m. Both meetings are remote and available for viewing via Zoom. No public comments will be taken during these work sessions.

The 6 p.m. Committee of the Whole will discuss the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation regarding a neighborhood centers and hubs permanent zoning code update

The city’s nine new neighborhood centers and hubs were designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas. The neighborhood hubs are North Bowl, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

The centers and hubs were created to accommodate the city’s allocated growth targets — designed to account for and comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

The council’s Committee of the Whole is also scheduled to:

– Interview a candidate for appointment to the Edmonds Planning Board.

– Consider an interim ordinance regarding park impact fees.

– Receive an update on city code related to vehicle parking, towing and impoundment.

– Discuss the process for pro/con committee applications for the levy lid lift ballot measure that will appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

You can see the complete 6 p.m. meeting agenda here.

At 3 p.m., Council’s Committee B will consider the following:

– Job order contracting program — contractor renewal

– Presentation of bid results for the 88th Avenue West Overlay and ADA Pedestrian Curb Ramp Project

– Classic Car Show and Oktoberfest event agreements.

– Waterfront buoys installation project update

The 3 p.m. meeting agenda is here.

You can watch the meetings virtually at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

For members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, 1st floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.