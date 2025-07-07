Edmonds council to vote on levy lid lift, police chief confirmation July 8

In addition to voting — as part of its consent agenda — whether to approve a $14.5 million levy lid lift to go before voters Nov. 4, the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, July 8 meeting will consider whether to confirm Mayor Mike Rosen’s appointment of current Assistant Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins as the city’s new chief of police.

The council at its July 1 meeting voted 5-2 to send Proposition 1 — the property tax levy for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks — to the council’s July 8 consent agenda for a final approval.

Regarding the police chief confirmation, Dawkins was hired in 2022 as one of the city’s two assistant police chiefs, overseeing the city’s administrative services division. She has 25 years of police experience and came to Edmonds from the King County Sheriff’s Office. Under the proposed employment agreement, Dawkins would begin her job on Aug. 1 and would receive an annual salary of $265,890.

Related to the levy lid lift, the council is also scheduled to discuss the process for appointing pro and con committees for the ballot measure.

Other business on the council agenda:

– A neighborhood centers and hubs permanent zoning code update.

– Study results for 2025 Comprehensive Plan Amendment ideas.

– Creation of a city administrator position.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. July 8 in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also attend via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.