Edmonds Council votes to move $14.5 million levy lid lift forward

The Edmonds City Council moved one step closer to putting the $14.5 million levy lid lift on the Nov. 5 ballot. By a vote of 5-2, the council Tuesday night approved sending Proposition 1, the Property Tax Levy for Police, Parks, Planning, Streets and Sidewalks, to the council’s July 8 consent agenda for approval final vote.

The six-year levy lid lift is part of the city’s solution to a $13 million budget deficit.

Nearly 30 people were in council chambers and another 30 people joined online to share their thoughts during the public meeting.

Before the public hearing began, Mayor Mike Rosen recapped the current financial picture and shared the new ballot title to address residents’ concerns the city wasn’t specific enough on how levy funds would be spent. He said the new title reflects the legally binding levy funding focus: police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. Each title slide included specific descriptions of funded projects and programs.

Public comments were spirited, measured, empathic, thoughtful and angry.

“It’s great that there will be some consideration for those with hardship,” Robert Chaffee said, referring to an amendment to reduce the burden on seniors and low-income residents. “But what about the new homeowners who can barely pay their mortgage?”

Elise Hill, a member of the Keep Edmonds Vibrant group that has advocated for putting the levy measure before voters, talked about the current state of maintenance in the city. “It’s been disheartening, going to the parks with my young children, seeing all the trash and the bathrooms are closed, graffiti isn’t cleaned up,” she said. “I don’t think that’s the city we want going forward.”

Kelly Haller said she supports the levy. “We’re not wealthy, but I would rather invest in my community than a fancy vacation”.

Resident Don Randall said he appreciated the city making the tough decision to look past the next couple years and thinking a decade or two ahead instead.

Janelle Cass said the city should do a better job of tracking expenditures going forward to prevent the city from finding itself in this position again.

Added Patricia, commenting via Zoom: “It’s just scare tactics. We want a line-by-line accounting or a la carte voting [on projects].”

Still others, like residents Jim Ogonowski and Joe Scordino, said $14 million is just too big a number. “It’s a double digit. It’s a huge risk [of not passing.]. I urge the council to vote yes for $6 million, not $14 million,” Scordino said.

Councilmember Michele Dotsch agreed the number was too big and did not support the resolution. Council member William Chen also did not support the measure.

Councilmember Vivian Olson shared a longer view of Edmonds’ financial history and accountability to justify the need for the big number.

“We have been underwater for a very long time. Since 2008. We never dealt with that backlog. We are way in arrears in our responsible government activity. It is sticker shock. As a resident myself, I feel it. I know it. I am not disregarding the impact that you will have on a household level.”

“If you want a city that we are used to, this is where the numbers are,” Olson said. “And if you want a city that’s delivering less, then you know that’s where we will be next. I think it’s fair to ask the community where they stand.”

“This is not a decision my colleagues and I are going to make for you,” Councilmember Nand said to residents in the room. “This is a question we are putting to you and it is a responsible question,” Nand said.

The current resolution calls for $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value. To see an estimate of your property tax bill under the proposal, use our calculator here. The measure includes a qualified low- income senior and disabled homeowners deferral or exemption.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday will add the amendments to the current resolution and council will vote next week whether to put the decision before voters in November.