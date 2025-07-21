Edmonds Economic Development Commission to hold special meeting on revenue generation July 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With a focus on revenue generation amid the City of Edmonds budget shortfall, the Edmonds Economic Development Commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

Among the meeting topics are paid parking and a business and occupation tax.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format: In person in Room 123 of the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Or remotely at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 986 9668 5791 and the passcode is 901513.

You can see the complete agenda here.