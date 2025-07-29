Edmonds home ‘a total loss’ following Monday night fire

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 900 block of 9th Avenue South Monday night.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, the blaze was reported just after 9:40 p.m. Monday.

“The first firefighters arrived within five minutes of being dispatched to find significant fire activity at the home,” she said. Due to the home’s size and style of construction, which included wood siding, and the fire’s rapid spread, additional fire engines were brought in. More than 30 firefighters helped with the response, and they were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

“Thankfully, the four people at the home did make it out safely,” she said, adding that firefighters also rescued two cats. No other people or pets were injured but the home “is a total loss,” Veley said.