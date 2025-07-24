Edmonds Main Street pavement marking starts July 30

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The pavement marking on the Main Street overlay project at 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue is scheduled for July 30 and July 31, weather permitting. The pavement marking will be completed at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The city needs to complete it at night to meet the maximum surface temperatures required by the manufacturer’s material specifications.

Be aware of the following impacts during construction:

Noise from trucks and heavy machinery between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. The crew will do their best to keep this to a minimum.

There will be traffic control flaggers and signs to ensure vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area. This may result in delays of up to 15 minutes.

Parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed three days before work begins.

Driveway and local access will be maintained throughout the project though delays may occur.

The work is weather-dependent, so the schedule is subject to change.

Questions? Contact Jaime Hawkins at (425) 771-0220 or via e-mail at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.