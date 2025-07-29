Edmonds Planning Board seeks student representative

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds seeks applicants to serve as a student representative on the Planning Board. The student representative may be enrolled either in high school or college and must be an Edmonds resident. They may attend schools outside of Edmonds.

The Planning Board advises the mayor and City Council on comprehensive planning, rezones, development code amendments and other land use issues. The board meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are currently held in-person and via Zoom (hybrid) in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The term will start upon appointment and will run through August 2026. Student representatives may be reappointed for a follow-on term. The positions qualify for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

Interested parties can fill out an application on the City of Edmonds Boards and Commissions website or may request an application by emailing planning@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0220. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled with a first review of applications on Aug. 31, 2025.

All applications will be forwarded to the Planning Board for consideration. Qualified applicants will be interviewed by the Planning Board Chair and vice-chair and voted on by the Board.