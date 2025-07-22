Edmonds Planning Board to discuss tree code revisions, co-living housing code update July 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for its Wednesday, July 23 meeting are minor revisions to the Edmonds tree code and discussion of a co-living housing code update.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can also attend online at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.