Edmonds Planning Board to review neighborhood centers and hubs, tree code revisions July 9

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, July 9 meeting is scheduled to review the neighborhood centers and hubs draft permanent code and minor tree code revisions. The board will also receive an introduction to the critical areas ordinance update.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 9 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also attend remotely via this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone : US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.