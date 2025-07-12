Edmonds Police Blotter: July 2-8, 2025

July 2

7900 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Lynnwood jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

23900 block Highway 99: Police made forced entry into a residence to assist a man with medical issues.

9000 block 220th Street Southwest: A report of threats were made by a family member.

23300 block Highway 99: A male driver was cited for a traffic offense.

8200 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman surrendered her late husband’s firearm.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man allegedly shoplifted from a gas station over two days. The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man allegedly made blanket threats towards a hospital. No probable cause established at this time.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between family members.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A woman and a man reported harassment.

July 3

21900 block Highway 99: A report of a domestic altercation between a man and a woman was made.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: Graffiti on a fence was reported.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A person allegedly broke a mirror on a vehicle due to road rage.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile female reported fake social media accounts were being made. Report was taken for documentation purposes.

24000 block Firdale Avenue: A person noticed suspicious activity on their bank account statement.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A man was served a court order.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for allegedly stealing produce, and charges were referred for a man for allegedly stealing produce, providing false statements to a public servant and operating a motor vehicle without an ID.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree burglary.

500 block Main Street: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly entered a vehicle unlawfully.

Sunset Avenue North/Edmonds Street: A man reported that he saw someone whom he thought to be a missing person.

24100 block 84th Avenue West: A man was trespassed for being on private property.

July 4

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence assault.

23700 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for unlawful transit conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.

200 block Beach Place: Two people were reportedly taking pictures of another woman.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

July 5

200 block 6th Avenue North: A group of juveniles reportedly threw a firework into the bathroom at Civic Park. No suspects at this time.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a felony warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

800 block Olympic Avenue: Fire damage was discovered on a residential property.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: Adult roommates had a verbal argument.

5th Avenue South/Holly Drive: A man and a woman who are in a romantic relationship had a verbal argument.

17200 block 77th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

July 6

8000 block Talbot Road: A person’s ex-wife allegedly withdrew funds from their shared bank account.

1000 block 12th Avenue North: A person was transported to a hospital after shooting themselves with a firearm.

22200 block Highway 99: A report of a verbal dispute between family members was made.

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown woman allegedly stole from a business.

19500 block 82nd Place West: An argument between a man and woman was made.

23600 block 78th Place West: Informational report of suspicious circumstances was made.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

7300 block 164th Street Southwest: A suspicious activity was reported.

220th Street Southwest/100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

7600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man found his oxygen sensors cut on his vehicle.

July 7

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Tools were reported stolen from a work truck at an apartment complex.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A local resident reported being scammed out of money. Case is ongoing.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A person was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

500 block 4th Avenue South: A local resident requested a personal firearm to be taken for destruction.

700 block Caspers Street: A verbal argument between adult roommates was made.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for outstanding warrants.

300 block Admiral Way: Boat parts were stolen from a fishing vessel docked at Edmonds Marina.

21000 block Woodlake Drive: A woman reported a court order violation from an ex-partner. The case is ongoing.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a court order violation. He was transported to county jail.

70 block West Main Street: A woman was trespassed from an Edmonds ferry.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A SIM card was reported missing.

236 block Highway 99: A man was booked in Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked in jail on a warrant.

July 8

21600 block 78th Avenue West: A report of a protection order violation was made.

500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was arrested on her outstanding warrant.

8400 block 216th Street Southwest: A son turned in his deceased mother’s firearm.

23700 block Highway 99: A man reported another man for allegedly throwing a rock at his vehicle while on the highway. Case is ongoing, possible suspect identified.

800 block Main Street: A woman reported domestic assault. Informational report taken.

21100 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked for a warrant and was booked into jail.