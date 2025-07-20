Edmonds Police Blotter: July 9-15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!
July 9
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19800 block 82nd Place West: Juveniles from a school made threats to fight one another.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked into jail for a third-degree theft warrant.
19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to county jail with multiple warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and an outstanding warrant.
22500 block 72nd Place West: Lug nuts on a vehicle’s wheels kept getting loose.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
9900 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported getting a phone call from subjects claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office who advised her that there was a warrant for her arrest and asked for money. Case is ongoing.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was attacked by an unknown man with a stick after a collision.
23900 block 102nd Avenue West: A husband accused his wife of harassment.
420 block 3rd Avenue South: A prescription medication was stolen from a doorstep after being delivered to the home.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were booked into jail for warrants.
22100 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for reported malicious mischief.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrant.
July 10
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on a warrant.
600 block Sunset Avenue North: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated distribution of narcotics.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man violated a domestic protection order against a woman.
9200 block 183rd Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
23400 block 97th Place West: Multiple mailboxes were broken into by one or more unknown suspects.
100 block 5th Avenue North: Officers assisted Mill Creek Police with locating and apprehending a subject they had probable cause for. Subject was released into Mill Creek police custody.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was caught shoplifting from a business.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was stolen from a hospital parking lot.
23400 block Highway 99: A runaway juvenile was reported.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: A man and a woman were arguing. Informational report was taken.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged shoplifting.
16100 block 75th Place West: A juvenile female runaway was located.
July 11
23600 block Highway 99: Two unknown juveniles stole liquor from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
Main Street/9th Avenue North: Campaign signs were reported stolen. No suspects.
July 12
23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Kirkland Jail for his warrant.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument (no assault).
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Police investigated an alleged assault at a health care facility.
23000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for a trip permit violation.
July 13
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.
200 block Railroad Avenue: Someone lost their wallet.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of a cat bite was made.
Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
18900 block 83rd Avenue West: An apparent civil issue over music equipment was made.
23600 block 84th Avenue West: A traffic stop on a vehicle displaying a license plate for a different vehicle resulted in traffic infractions.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman allegedly stole merchandise from a store. They were not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and other outstanding warrants.
500 block Paradise Lane: A resident’s door was breached by law enforcement agents while assisting a medical emergency.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were located and arrested for organized retail theft. They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
July 14
300 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was vandalized overnight.
17200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A report of a civil dispute between two neighbors was made.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect allegedly tampered a vehicle, causing damage to the front passenger window.
500 block Main Street: A person reported their phone was stolen.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman had her vehicle broken into.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: An elderly man claimed his daughter was financially exploiting him. A report was taken for documentation.
200 block Railroad Avenue: A lost cellphone was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
20200 block 84th Avenue West: Two roommates had a verbal dispute over tenancy. Both roommates were provided with resources.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A woman exposed herself.
July 15
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A driver operated a vehicle negligently, endangering a pedestrian and then hitting a police car. The driver was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after shoplifting from a grocery store.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man said he was upset over traffic laws.
20600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with a mutual aid request.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman having a medical episode in a residence was transported to hospital.
23300 block Highway 99: A U-Haul was stolen from a dealer.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a business and was cited for third-degree theft.
600 block 10th Avenue North: An electric downrigger was stolen from a boat overnight. No suspect information.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A man and a woman were engaged in a verbal argument.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked for multiple misdemeanor warrants.