Edmonds Police Blotter: July 9-15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

July 9

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19800 block 82nd Place West: Juveniles from a school made threats to fight one another.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked into jail for a third-degree theft warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to county jail with multiple warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and an outstanding warrant.

22500 block 72nd Place West: Lug nuts on a vehicle’s wheels kept getting loose.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

9900 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported getting a phone call from subjects claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office who advised her that there was a warrant for her arrest and asked for money. Case is ongoing.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was attacked by an unknown man with a stick after a collision.

23900 block 102nd Avenue West: A husband accused his wife of harassment.

420 block 3rd Avenue South: A prescription medication was stolen from a doorstep after being delivered to the home.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were booked into jail for warrants.

22100 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrested for reported malicious mischief.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrant.

July 10

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on a warrant.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police investigated distribution of narcotics.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man violated a domestic protection order against a woman.

9200 block 183rd Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.

23400 block 97th Place West: Multiple mailboxes were broken into by one or more unknown suspects.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Officers assisted Mill Creek Police with locating and apprehending a subject they had probable cause for. Subject was released into Mill Creek police custody.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was caught shoplifting from a business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was stolen from a hospital parking lot.

23400 block Highway 99: A runaway juvenile was reported.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: A man and a woman were arguing. Informational report was taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged shoplifting.

16100 block 75th Place West: A juvenile female runaway was located.

July 11

23600 block Highway 99: Two unknown juveniles stole liquor from a business.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

Main Street/9th Avenue North: Campaign signs were reported stolen. No suspects.

July 12

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Kirkland Jail for his warrant.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman got into an argument (no assault).

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Police investigated an alleged assault at a health care facility.

23000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for a trip permit violation.

July 13

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Someone lost their wallet.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of a cat bite was made.

Highway 99/200th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

18900 block 83rd Avenue West: An apparent civil issue over music equipment was made.

23600 block 84th Avenue West: A traffic stop on a vehicle displaying a license plate for a different vehicle resulted in traffic infractions.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman allegedly stole merchandise from a store. They were not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and other outstanding warrants.

500 block Paradise Lane: A resident’s door was breached by law enforcement agents while assisting a medical emergency.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were located and arrested for organized retail theft. They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

July 14

300 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was vandalized overnight.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A report of a civil dispute between two neighbors was made.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect allegedly tampered a vehicle, causing damage to the front passenger window.

500 block Main Street: A person reported their phone was stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman had her vehicle broken into.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: An elderly man claimed his daughter was financially exploiting him. A report was taken for documentation.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A lost cellphone was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

20200 block 84th Avenue West: Two roommates had a verbal dispute over tenancy. Both roommates were provided with resources.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A woman exposed herself.

July 15

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A driver operated a vehicle negligently, endangering a pedestrian and then hitting a police car. The driver was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after shoplifting from a grocery store.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man said he was upset over traffic laws.

20600 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with a mutual aid request.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman having a medical episode in a residence was transported to hospital.

23300 block Highway 99: A U-Haul was stolen from a dealer.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a business and was cited for third-degree theft.

600 block 10th Avenue North: An electric downrigger was stolen from a boat overnight. No suspect information.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A man and a woman were engaged in a verbal argument.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked for multiple misdemeanor warrants.