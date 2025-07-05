Edmonds Police Blotter: June 26-July 1, 2025

June 26
23700 block 77th Avenue West: An Adult Protective Services referral alleged the neglect of an elderly female.
8500 block Main Street: A handgun was turned in to the police.
500 block Elm Way: A man had his vehicle prowled and laptop stolen. No suspects or leads.
9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: A juvenile male got into an argument with his aunt and uncle.
600 block Glen Street: A woman caused a disturbance and was detained for a warrant. She was released.
7400 block 228th Street Southwest: An informational report of suspicious circumstances was made.
800 block Talbot Road: A man was sitting on the railroad track watching the ocean.
June 27
23500 block 84th Avenue West: Further investigation led to a man being charged for possessing another’s identification and for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a location.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered for another agency. Possible suspect information.
22500 block Highway 99: A man caused a collision in a parking lot. He was located and cited for hit-and-run.
73rd Place West/216th Street Southwest: Graffiti on a fence was reported.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was admitted to a hospital under the Involuntary Treatment Act.
600 block Main Street: A juvenile found miscellaneous property at a business.
9700 block Edmonds Way: Two women allegedly stole merchandise and assaulted the store owner.
June 28
23900 block Highway 99: A domestic verbal argument was reported. No probable cause of a crime was found.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
23300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and custody was transferred to Seattle PD for burglary. Possession of controlled substance was referred to the prosecutor’s office.
June 29
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital staff reported a suspicious statement made by a patient’s family member.
7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument between a juvenile female and a woman was made. There was no physical contact.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole shoes from a business. He was not located.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
100 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and resisting arrest.
June 30
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for warrants.
500 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a downtown restaurant.
100 block 4th Avenue South: An elderly woman was scammed from a fraudulent government website. No suspect information.
10700 block Beardslee Boulevard: A man was booked into jail for outstanding warrants.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A dog owner was hospitalized, and the neighbor is unable to care for owner’s dog, which was left alone in her residence.
7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A report of an adult possibly being exploited was made.
Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect failed to yield on a traffic stop. Informational report.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was reportedly smoking drugs at a bus stop. He was cited and released.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
July 1
22700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving recklessly.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A civil matter between a customer and a local business was reported.
9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A vulnerable adult was not receiving any of his social security checks.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding Edmonds theft warrant.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a dealership for prowling.
21800 block 92nd Avenue West: A man’s credit card was lost and fraudulent charges began to show on his statement. No suspect information.
23000 block Highway 99: A male driver was cited for traffic offenses.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for theft from a clothing store.
