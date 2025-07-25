Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for July 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

July 29, 2025

10:00 am

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of June 24, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of the July 16, 2025 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. PRESENTATIONS

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

X. INFORMATION

A. 2025 Quarter 2 Marina Operations Report (10 minutes)

B. Landau Proposal: The Landing soil, groundwater, exterior vapor, and sub-slab vapor investigation (15 minutes)

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89241933654.

Comments can also be made by mail or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting, and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings and 8 a.m. for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

