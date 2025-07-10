Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation and regular meeting notice

Meeting Cancellation and Regular Meeting Notice
The Port Commission has cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
The next scheduled Commission Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.
Our Commission Meetings are held in hybrid form, so you can join us in person, or through our zoom link on our website.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
