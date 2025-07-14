Edmonds Port Commission special meeting July 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Special Commission Meeting

July 16, 2025

10:00am

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Executive Director Position

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

VII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82480061369

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

