Edmonds Port Commission special meeting July 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!
Special Commission Meeting
July 16, 2025
10:00am
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. MISSION STATEMENT
The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)
V. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Executive Director Position
VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
VII. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82480061369
Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Thanks for being a committed reader and getting to the end of story. To help us tell many more stories in our community, please donate to our newsroom today!Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!