Edmonds SnoKing AAUW seeking artists for Oct. 4 scholarship fundraiser

The Edmonds SnoKing American Association of University Women (AAUW) branch is inviting artists to participate in its fourth annual Art for Scholarships fundraising event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 on the WSU Everett Campus.

Artists are invited to sell their artwork during the event, and are also asked to donate an original artwork for the fundraiser. There is a $50 participation fee for a 6-foot table. Artist keep all sales proceeds.

