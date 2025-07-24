Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeNewsEducationEdmonds SnoKing AAUW seeking artists for Oct. 4 scholarship fundraiser
EducationEvents

Edmonds SnoKing AAUW seeking artists for Oct. 4 scholarship fundraiser

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Jocelyn Doffner with her display of polymer clay jewelry during the 2023 AAUW gala. (Photo courtesy AAUW Sno King)

The Edmonds SnoKing American Association of University Women (AAUW) branch is inviting artists to participate in its fourth annual Art for Scholarships fundraising event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 on the WSU Everett Campus.

Artists are invited to sell their artwork during the event, and are also asked to donate an original artwork for the fundraiser. There is a $50 participation fee for a 6-foot table.  Artist keep all sales proceeds.

Learn more about the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch here.

Previous article
Ecology proposes rules for statewide battery recycling program
Next article
Puget Sound Alphorns to perform July 26

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO