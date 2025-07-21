Monday, July 21, 2025
Edmonds teen nails champion hat trick at Summer Smash tennis tourney

More than 175 tennis players from more than 30 schools across the region battled it out last weekend at the 10th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Evergreen Health Monroe.

When the balls quit flying, Bishop Blanchet student and Edmonds resident Luke Madath secured three tournament champion t-shirts.

The graduating senior beat Shorewood’s Xander Gordon in the Boys Gold Single title game.

Champion Luke Madath earns the Boys Gold Singles t-shirt. (Photos provided by Snohomish Smash Tournament)

Madath then teamed up with Shorewood graduate Peter Kosten to win Boys Gold Doubles title.

Champion Luke Madath, right, with Boys Gold Doubles partner Peter Kosten,

He wrapped up the day partnering with Shorewood’s four-time Wesco District Champion Rylie Gettmann to take home the Mixed Gold Doubles title.

Madath with Mixed Gold Doubles partner Rylie Gettmann.

From its start in 2015 with 48 participants, the Summer Smash is now one of the largest annual junior tournaments in the state. Interested players can learn more at the Snohomish Summer Smash website.

