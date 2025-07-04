Edmonds VFW Post 8870 raises more than $15K for veterans during Memorial Day weekend event

Edmonds VFW Post 8870 said it raised $15847 during its Memorial Day Weekend Information Booth and Buddy Poppy fundraising event. The funds will be used to support local veterans, their families and community outreach efforts throughout the year.

Held at local storefronts in Edmonds, Mukilteo and Mill Creek, the event featured post members distributing the symbolic red Buddy Poppy in exchange for donations, along with speaking with veterans. The Buddy Poppy has long served as a poignant reminder of those who have fallen in service to our country while raising awareness and funds for the needs of returning veterans.

“This incredible result reflects the deep patriotism and generosity of our Edmonds community,” said Post Commander Duane Bowman. “Every dollar raised helps ensure our Post can continue its mission to support those who served and their families.”

In recognition of its efforts, Post 8870 and its auxiliary were recently honored at the Washington State VFW Conference in Yakima as the second-highest post in the state for Buddy Poppy acquisition — a distinction that underscores the post’s dedication to veterans’ welfare and community engagement.

In announcing the fundraising results, Post 8870 said it “extends its heartfelt thanks to all who contributed and to the volunteers who made the weekend such a success.

For more information about VFW Post 8870 and its programs, or to learn how to get involved, visit vfw8870.org.