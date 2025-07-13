Election 2025: Alex Newman, candidate for Edmonds City Council Position 3

The Aug. 5 primary election includes three candidates running for Edmonds City Council Position 3. To help voters learn more, My Edmonds News sent a questionnaire to each candidate appearing on the primary ballot.

Council Position 3 is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates for the position: Joseph Ademofe, Erika Barnett and Alex Newman. The two top vote-getters from the Aug. 5 primary will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Alex Newman serves as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Washington. He says his background in emergency management, policy analysis and community collaboration would serve him well on the council. Newman holds a Bachelor of Science in Policy Analysis and Management from Cornell University (with a minor in Inequality Studies) and a master’s in politics and international studies from the University of Cambridge, where he focused on effective humanitarian interventions.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Edmonds?

I’ve built my career leading disaster response and humanitarian programs as the executive director of the American Red Cross serving Nourthwest Washington, including during wildfires, hurricanes and large-scale resettlement efforts. In high-pressure environments, I’ve managed budgets, collaborated across sectors and led diverse teams to solve complex problems. I am used to making a big impact on a small budget. These experiences have taught me how to respond with urgency and thoughtfulness, skills I will bring to city council. I also serve on a regional emergency shelter board and volunteer locally, which grounds me in Edmonds’ day-to-day needs and community strengths.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

I’m running to fight for public safety, affordability, and our environment. I know that our parks are not for sale. I will bring responsive, transparent leadership to Edmonds. We need fresh energy and real accountability to solve our budget challenges, protect our public spaces, and build a city where everyone feels they belong. With experience in emergency response and nonprofit leadership, I know how to manage complex systems and make a big impact with a small budget. I’m here to listen, collaborate and get things done.

What would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

We need to prioritize spending on essential services, emergency response, infrastructure, and parks, and make sure every dollar spent reflects community values. That starts with transparency: residents deserve to know how and why decisions are made. We also need to modernize our financial systems so we can plan ahead, not just react. I’ve managed budgets in both crisis and growth settings, and I’ll bring that experience to ensure we’re responsible stewards of public funds.

How do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

Respect and preparation go a long way. I’ve worked with people from every background, across agencies, organizations, and communities, often in crisis environments where collaboration is essential. Even when I disagree, I believe in listening, staying curious and focusing on outcomes, not ego. As a councilmember, I’ll show up prepared, speak with integrity and always be open to finding common ground. We share so many values as a community and I know there is so much more that unites us than divides us.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I have great respect for private sector experience, but the skills I bring as a nonprofit executive are what we need right now to prioritize public services that work for everyone on a tight budget. I bring a public service mindset, nonprofit leadership experience and a commitment to showing up for Edmonds, not just during campaign season. I bring fresh energy and a long-term commitment to the city’s future. I’ve managed complex operations, led teams through natural disasters, and advocated for people with disabilities, low-income groups, and those struggling to get by. I know how to ask the right questions, build trust and follow through.

What’s something happening in Edmonds you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

We’re not talking enough about the need for better communication and civic engagement tools. Residents want to be informed and involved, but our current systems don’t always meet people where they are. We need user-friendly online tools, multi-media outreach and more consistent updates on city issues. I would push for improvements in howwe engage and inform the public, especially during budgeting and policy planning. This is especially important during emergencies – our emergency management department was gutted by recent cuts, and I know we can’t afford to be unprepared for disasters.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Edmonds while retaining the city’s character?

Thoughtful growth is needed to ensure Edmonds’ character and future. I was almost priced out of Edmonds, even though I’m a nonprofit executive, because housing options were so slim.

Seniors and young families need places where they can live affordably in our city. We must protect the look and feel of our neighborhoods while expanding housing options, improving walkability and investing in infrastructure that keeps pace. I support planning that centers community input, equity and sustainability. Edmonds can grow and still stay Edmonds, but only if we’re proactive and transparent in how we shape that growth for the benefit of all residents.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all of its constituents, including those from communities that are traditionally underserved by local government? If not, how would you change that?

We can do better. I’ve worked with underserved populations and refugee communities in both crisis and recovery settings. Engagement has to go beyond public hearings; it’s about relationship-building, listening and showing up in the spaces where people already are. I would prioritize partnerships with local organizations, outreach to those whocan’t spare the time to join public forums, and creating more accessible ways for residents to give input and stay informed.

Edmonds city council positions are non-partisan. Please tell us about your political party affiliations, if any. If you are affiliated, please tell us how you would resolve a situation where your personal opinions/values regarding a council vote differ from those of your party.

I am a Democrat and proud to be endorsed by Snohomish County Democrats, elected officials who share our values and groups like Washington Conservation Action, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility. That said, I’m running to represent all of Edmonds. I am a critical thinker and not one to follow blindly. When my values or my party’s position differ from what’s best for our city, I will choose my community every time. My responsibility is to Edmonds residents first and always.

Ideas for raising revenue have included selling city assets, parking fees, park use fees and gambling. What specific strategies do you favor, and why?

Selling our parks is not an option I will ever consider. I support evaluating modest user fees, like parking in high-demand areas for tourists. We should also pursue state and federal grants more aggressively. I’ve led fundraising and partnership-building in my work with nonprofits, and I believe we can do more to bring outside resources into Edmonds. Some of these solutions can serve multiple purposes: I am often woken in the middle of the night by drag racing near Edmonds-Woodway High School — we need to increase speeding and red-light enforcement in school zones to increase safety for our students and raise revenue.

Please list your campaign website/Facebook/contact.

Website: alexforedmonds.com

Facebook: facebook.com/friendsofalexnewman

Email: alex@alexforedmonds.com