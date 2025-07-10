Election 2025: Erika Barnett, candidate for Edmonds City Council Position 3

The Aug. 5 primary election includes three candidates running for Edmonds City Council Position 3. To help voters learn more, My Edmonds News sent a questionnaire to each candidate appearing on the primary ballot.

We will post these as we receive them.

Council Position 3 is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates for the position: Joseph Ademofe, Erika Barnett and Alex Newman. The two top vote-getters from the Aug. 5 primary will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Erika Barnett describes herself as an Edmonds mom, business owner and longtime community advocate. She and her husband Jeff own Salish Sea Brewing Company, including both the downtown brewpub and the Boathouse Taproom, Alongside building the brewery, she led global marketing and business strategy teams for companies like Microsoft, Young & Rubicam and Wunderman. The Barnetts have two school-age children in the Edmonds School District.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Edmonds?

Our family has deep roots in Edmonds. We live here, we’re raising our two school-age kids here, and we’ve built a business that gives back to the community we love. Over the past decade, I’ve been in the trenches — navigating the highs and lows of owning a local business while also managing global strategy and operations for major corporations. That combination gives me a 360-degree view of how decisions impact people — whether it’s a neighbor applying for a permit, a business trying to stay afloat, or a city department doing more with less. I’m ready to bring that insight and energy to City Council to help shape a strong, sustainable future for Edmonds.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

I’m running because I love Edmonds and believe in protecting the unique charm that makes our city special, while preparing it for the challenges ahead. My platform is built around three priorities: public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life. I bring a steady hand and real-world leadership—someone who’s created jobs, made payroll, solved tough problems, and stayed grounded in community values. I’ll focus on smart growth, transparent budgeting and policies that make Edmonds a place where families, seniors, and small businesses can all thrive.

What would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

I believe every dollar we spend should be tied to measurable outcomes. Edmonds has a structural budget deficit — and while new revenue may be needed, we also have to examine how we spend. I bring a background in business where streamlining and accountability are second nature. If we’re using outdated systems or processes, we should rethink them. If programs aren’t producing results, we should reallocate funds where they’ll make a greater impact. I’d push for a multi-year budgeting approach that links investments to community benefits, not just budget line items.

How do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I believe in respectful disagreement and productive dialogue. In my career, I’ve led global teams and worked with stakeholders who didn’t always share my views — but we still found common ground. That’s what leadership demands. I know how to listen, ask good questions, and help groups move forward even when not everyone sees eye to eye. Council isn’t about winning arguments — it’s about building trust, finding solutions, and doing what’s best for Edmonds. That’s the approach I’ll bring to the table.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I bring a unique combination of business acumen, civic leadership, and lived community experience. My husband and I own Salish Sea Brewing Company, a local business we started in downtown Edmonds over a decade ago. We’ve grown it into a community hub with two locations and 30-plus employees, and I’m proud to say we’ve done that while actively supporting local events, nonprofits and economic vitality.

What truly sets me apart is how I lead when conditions are tough. During the COVID pandemic — when many businesses were forced to scale back — we didn’t just survive, we opened a second location. It took clarity, resilience and a deep commitment to our team and our town. That experience defines how I lead: with calm, focus and a long-term vision. I’ll bring that same grounded leadership to City Council as we face budget challenges, infrastructure needs and the pressures of regional growth. I’m not just invested in Edmonds — I’ve proven I’ll show up and lead when it matters most.

What’s something happening in Edmonds you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

We talk a lot about housing — but not enough about economic development. If we’re expecting population growth, we need a parallel plan to grow services, jobs and local amenities. That means attracting the right kinds of businesses, supporting existing employers, and laying the groundwork for new business hubs beyond just downtown. We should be thinking about what Edmonds needs five, 10, 15 years from now — and actively shaping that future rather than reacting to it.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Edmonds while retaining the city’s character?

Growth is inevitable, but how we grow is a choice. I believe we can accommodate new residents while preserving what makes Edmonds special—walkability, small business vibrancy, natural beauty and human-scale architecture. That means protecting view corridors, maintaining modest building heights, and investing in infrastructure that supports both residents and visitors. We need thoughtful design standards and development incentives that align with our character — not fight against it. Let’s grow smart and stay Edmonds.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all of its constituents, including those from communities that are traditionally underserved by local government? If not, how would you change that?

We’re trying — but we need to do more. True engagement isn’t just about having a public comment period or holding a meeting downtown. It’s about going out into the community, using accessible language, offering materials in multiple languages, and making it easy for people to weigh in. As an Edmonds Chamber of Commerce board member, I’ve worked to build stronger bridges with business owners along Highway 99, and I believe the city can do the same with renters, youth and working families. We should also explore opt-in digital communications that push relevant updates directly to people based on their interests or neighborhood.

Edmonds City Council positions are non-partisan. Please tell us about your political party affiliations, if any. If you are affiliated, please tell us how you would resolve a situation where your personal opinions/values regarding a council vote differ from those of your party.

I’m not affiliated with a political party in this race — I’m here for Edmonds. National politics have become increasingly polarized, and I don’t think that serves us at the local level. I’ll evaluate each issue on its merits, through the lens of what’s best for our city. That might align with a more conservative approach on one issue, and a more progressive one on another. I won’t make decisions based on ideology —I’ll make them based on impact, values and community input.

Part of grappling with Edmonds’ current budget shortfall is looking for ways to generate additional revenue. Please tell us the specific strategies you favor for increasing city revenue, and why you favor these.

We should look first at revenue options that don’t burden local residents. That includes supporting economic development efforts that grow our tax base, attracting new businesses that fit our community, and boosting tourism through events, arts and eco-tourism. Paid parking in high-demand visitor areas could help fund park maintenance without tapping general funds. I also support evaluating annexation of Esperance — giving residents a voice in the city they already identify with, while increasing our tax base. Let’s focus on outside dollars before raising inside ones.